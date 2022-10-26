ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
