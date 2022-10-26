Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kardashian fans shocked after Kim & four family members slam Kanye West’s antisemitic rants in scathing posts
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Will Smith Said That After He Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Called Him For 10 Days Straight
Will shared the story during a private screening for Emancipation, his new movie coming out this year.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch
After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant
Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
Candace Owens Shares Alleged Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston A Crackhead
Candace Owens may be known for her political commentary and conservative stance, but recently she’s been targeting the entertainment industry. Last week, she and Kanye West broke the internet when they stood side by side wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. She stood up for their actions by...
Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, And Kris Show Support To Jewish Community In Light Of Ye’s Antisemitic Comments
The Kardashian brand has come together to form Voltron to protect the Jewish community from Kanye West’s recent attacks. Khloe was the first to speak out via her social media pages with a simple and straightforward message that read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community”
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of...
