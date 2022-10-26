ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbOH2_0imlJOLX00

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means the state would provide additional funding specifically for arts education in public schools. This amount would be above the constitutionally required amount of funding for public schools and community colleges.

No: A NO vote on this measure means funding for arts education in public schools would continue to depend on state and local budget decisions.

Provides additional funding from the state General Fund for arts and music education in all K-12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year, for arts education in public schools.

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)

