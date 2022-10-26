ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
KOKOMO, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana Medical History Museum sees uptick in visitors

INDIANAPOLIS — A local museum focused on preserving history is a popular place this Halloween weekend. The Indiana Hospital for the Insane opened in 1848 just a couple miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Years later, a pathological department opened for medical students and physicians to learn about mental illness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Not a 'kid' or 'adult,' Natalia was 24

Natalia Barnett’s Ukrainian birth certificate said she was 7 when Michael and Kristine adopted her, but the Barnetts soon began to suspect she was much older than they initially thought. Court records show a doctor from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis estimated that she was about 8 when...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy