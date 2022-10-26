Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
Survivor shares her story, helps remember those lost to domestic violence
At Domestic Violence Network's 32nd Annual Commemoration, Monica Conley once again shared her harrowing story of survival.
wrtv.com
Man convicted of murder in case that was Indianapolis' 200th homicide of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — The man charged with committing the 200th homicide of 2020 has been found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Dashawn Williams was convicted this week of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the October 2020 fatal robbery of Michael Williams on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
Michael Barnett found not guilty of abandoning adopted daughter in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Tippecanoe County — Michael Barnett, who had been accused of abandoning his adopted daughter, was found not guilty by a jury. Barnett had been facing a series of neglect charges along with his ex-wife Kristine. The former couple was charged in 2019 with neglect of a dependent for...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
One of four charged in death of Meliton Salazar found guilty
One of the four people charged in the October 2019 death of Meliton Salazar has been convicted of murder.
18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary
KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
wrtv.com
3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
Indiana Medical History Museum sees uptick in visitors
INDIANAPOLIS — A local museum focused on preserving history is a popular place this Halloween weekend. The Indiana Hospital for the Insane opened in 1848 just a couple miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Years later, a pathological department opened for medical students and physicians to learn about mental illness.
'Any homicide is a tragedy' | Mayor Hogsett discusses violent October for Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two were people shot and killed Monday morning outside an apartment complex near 38th and Meridian. It's one of many murder scenes IMPD has had to investigate this month. "October has been a difficult month for our city," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said on Monday. "Any homicide...
Not a 'kid' or 'adult,' Natalia was 24
Natalia Barnett’s Ukrainian birth certificate said she was 7 when Michael and Kristine adopted her, but the Barnetts soon began to suspect she was much older than they initially thought. Court records show a doctor from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis estimated that she was about 8 when...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 5