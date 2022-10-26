ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MI

WWMT

New men's football team is coming to Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come 2023, students at Calvin University will have a few new sports teams to cheer for. The Board of Trustees approved a men's football team to its NCAA Division III portfolio in a meeting Friday. NHL: Red Wings no match for healthy Marchand, Bruins. Women's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's Portage Road at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Upcoming road construction in Kalamazoo will cause drivers to take some detours next week. Portage Road at I-94 is expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for a bridge beam setting, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large

A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WWMT

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
WWMT

Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion

COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
COLOMA, MI
WWMT

"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need

PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

One hospitalized from stabbing in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

81-year-old woman stabbed to death in Battle Creek, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 81-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her Battle Creek home, died from a stabbing, Battle Creek Police confirmed Friday. Battle Creek: Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Family members found Betty Smith inside the home on West Fountain Street, near Caroline Street, around...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

