Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
WWMT
New men's football team is coming to Calvin University
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come 2023, students at Calvin University will have a few new sports teams to cheer for. The Board of Trustees approved a men's football team to its NCAA Division III portfolio in a meeting Friday. NHL: Red Wings no match for healthy Marchand, Bruins. Women's...
WWMT
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
WWMT
Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Portage Road at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Upcoming road construction in Kalamazoo will cause drivers to take some detours next week. Portage Road at I-94 is expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for a bridge beam setting, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WWMT
'No More Nassar:' MSU trustees hold emotional meeting amid leadership limbo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heading into rivalry weekend, Michigan State University is facing a lack of confidence - not just in its football team, but in the university's leadership. The East Lansing land grant university will soon be without a president after the resignation of Samuel Stanley, and its leadership...
WWMT
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
WWMT
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
WWMT
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
WWMT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
WWMT
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
WWMT
"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
WWMT
One hospitalized from stabbing in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
WWMT
Suspected drunk driver returns to court, victim's mother addresses fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Friday, the driver who was charged for hitting and killing 19-year old Western Michigan University student Bailey Broderick faced a judge. Hunter Hudgins was charged in the crash that killed Broderick in November 2021. A judge is expected to decide what evidence will be admitted...
WWMT
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
WWMT
81-year-old woman stabbed to death in Battle Creek, police say
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 81-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her Battle Creek home, died from a stabbing, Battle Creek Police confirmed Friday. Battle Creek: Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Family members found Betty Smith inside the home on West Fountain Street, near Caroline Street, around...
WWMT
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
WWMT
Judge will take weekend to decide whether ex-officer should stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department captain believed a former fellow officer was justified in the deadly shooting of an unarmed black man, according to testimony in Kent County District Court Friday. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya,...
Comments / 0