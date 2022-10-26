ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech

ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
ALACHUA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

A concerned alumna's open letter to the UF Board of Trustees

As a proud UF graduate, I am writing to express my grave disappointment that Ben Sasse appears to be a shoo-in as UF’s next president. Sasse’s narrow conservative politics threaten the inclusivity that alumni and current students expect of UF. His vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation, abortion rights and student debt forgiveness are evidence of a stringent partisanship that betrays the democratic values the vast majority of UF’s stakeholders hold dear.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Bulldogs prove resilient, defeat Gators in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — Half red, half teal. TIAA Bank Field sat nearly half full, the color of its seats exposed, as the Georgia Bulldogs controlled possession and burned away the final minutes of game time. Fourteen straight Georgia points dissolved all hope that the Florida Gators were going to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approves Sasse vote of no confidence

UF Faculty Senate voted to adopt a resolution of no confidence on the selection process of sole UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse, by a significant majority vote of 72-16. The vote represents a little over half of the entire Senate, which currently has 164 members. The Reitz Union Senate Chamber erupted in applause when Senate Faculty Chair Amanda Phalin, a supporter of Sasse’s candidacy, adjourned the meeting.
Independent Florida Alligator

GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators return to action in rivalry matchup versus Georgia

The Florida Gators will travel to Jacksonville for the first time under head coach Billy Napier Saturday. However, the team must charge towards a familiar challenge: a Georgia Bulldogs team deemed the best in the nation. Just a year ago, Florida fell to the No. 1 Bulldogs in a lopsided...
GAINESVILLE, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
GEORGIA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Swimmer sisters continue their family’s athletic legacy in the Swamp

From diving in the hot tub as kids to competing in Olympic-sized pools as student athletes, the Bates sisters are bonded by their love for swimming. Talia Bates, a 21-year-old UF sustainability senior and her younger sister, 19-year-old UF journalism sophomore Georgia Bates, are both on the university’s swim team — continuing their family’s legacy as UF athletes. Their parents, former UF linebacker James Bates and former UF swimmer Tina Bates, both competed for the Gators from 1992-1996.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
