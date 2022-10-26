Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
alachuachronicle.com
Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech
ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
Independent Florida Alligator
A concerned alumna's open letter to the UF Board of Trustees
As a proud UF graduate, I am writing to express my grave disappointment that Ben Sasse appears to be a shoo-in as UF’s next president. Sasse’s narrow conservative politics threaten the inclusivity that alumni and current students expect of UF. His vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation, abortion rights and student debt forgiveness are evidence of a stringent partisanship that betrays the democratic values the vast majority of UF’s stakeholders hold dear.
Independent Florida Alligator
Bulldogs prove resilient, defeat Gators in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fl — Half red, half teal. TIAA Bank Field sat nearly half full, the color of its seats exposed, as the Georgia Bulldogs controlled possession and burned away the final minutes of game time. Fourteen straight Georgia points dissolved all hope that the Florida Gators were going to...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
wuft.org
Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Seeks Help In 1974 Cold Case Murder
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday it is seeking help from the public in an investigation into the 1974 murder of a California man, whose remains were found in Dixie County. The agency said the investigation into the death of 24-year-old James Norris
Independent Florida Alligator
UF Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approves Sasse vote of no confidence
UF Faculty Senate voted to adopt a resolution of no confidence on the selection process of sole UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse, by a significant majority vote of 72-16. The vote represents a little over half of the entire Senate, which currently has 164 members. The Reitz Union Senate Chamber erupted in applause when Senate Faculty Chair Amanda Phalin, a supporter of Sasse’s candidacy, adjourned the meeting.
Independent Florida Alligator
Donate to The Alligator to beat Georgia's Red & Black
While the Gators and Bulldogs prepare for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, the student newspapers that have covered the rivalry — The Independent Florida Alligator and The Red & Black — have an ongoing competition of their own. Each has a legacy of journalism excellence and an alumni roster of industry stars.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators return to action in rivalry matchup versus Georgia
The Florida Gators will travel to Jacksonville for the first time under head coach Billy Napier Saturday. However, the team must charge towards a familiar challenge: a Georgia Bulldogs team deemed the best in the nation. Just a year ago, Florida fell to the No. 1 Bulldogs in a lopsided...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
Independent Florida Alligator
Swimmer sisters continue their family’s athletic legacy in the Swamp
From diving in the hot tub as kids to competing in Olympic-sized pools as student athletes, the Bates sisters are bonded by their love for swimming. Talia Bates, a 21-year-old UF sustainability senior and her younger sister, 19-year-old UF journalism sophomore Georgia Bates, are both on the university’s swim team — continuing their family’s legacy as UF athletes. Their parents, former UF linebacker James Bates and former UF swimmer Tina Bates, both competed for the Gators from 1992-1996.
Action News Jax
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
The Backstory: Cormani McClain's Decision to Pick Miami
There’s more to Cormani McClain’s decision to pick the Miami Hurricanes over Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
