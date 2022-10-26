Read full article on original website
SEE IMAGES: Remembering Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
See photos of Superstorm Sandy's aftermath after it made landfall a decade ago on the Jersey Shore.
Winging it: Young bird may have set distance record by flying non-stop from Alaska to Tasmania
A young bar-tailed godwit — a member of the sandpiper family — may have set a new flight distance record by flying non-stop from Alaska to Tasmania. Here are details about the bird.
Port-a-potty king's huge classic American car collection up for auction in New Jersey
Bob Drayton, owner of Mr. Bob Portable Toilets in New Jersey, amassed a collection of more than 70 classic cars over the years. The cars are being sold by his estate.
Dems ‘frantic’ over ‘tightening’ NY Governor’s race, Hochul no longer ‘presumed safe': New York Times report
The New York Times reported Thursday that Democrats are "frantic" over reports that the gubernatorial race between Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is tightening. In a piece titled, "As Governor’s Race Tightens, a Frantic Call to Action Among Democrats," the outlet claimed that the party and...
Do you see ghosts in this video? Vermont paranormal investigators reveal their findings
Paranormal Investigators of New England (PI-NE) shared experiences with finding ghosts and spirits — and shared audio and visual findings, including video of an apparition inside a Vermont home.
Biden spends little time talking about Fetterman during Pennsylvania rally
President Biden stumped for Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, but made only brief mention of the lieutenant governor, instead making an impassioned plea to choose between "two vastly different visions of America." "Democracy is on the ballot this year," Biden told the audience. "Along with your right to...
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Julianna Stout, former Miss Rhode Island, has pleaded guilty to lying to prison officials in an effort to see her husband in an ICE facility during COVID-19.
Lifelong Democrats turn against liberal New York Gov. Hochul: 'Criminals are running the town'
Lifelong Democrats are rejecting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and supporting Lee Zeldin as concerns over the crime surge and education crisis continue to mount
Potential 2024 GOP candidates descend upon New York to stump in battleground race for governor
As the race for New York governor has tightened in recent weeks, big names in the Republican and Democrat parties are touching down to stump in the Empire State.
North Carolina's Ted Budd slams opponent, says inflation, criminal justice policies on the ballot
North Carolina Republican Congressman Ted Budd ripped his Democratic opponent, former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, for her left-wing platform and previous defense of two convicted cop-killers in the Tarheel State. Budd, who currently represents Lexington and Asheboro, told Fox News "we are all Carolinians today" when it comes...
Arizona's Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing 'biggest fundraiser yet'
Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Sen. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging...
Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said his debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, "wasn't easy" after suffering a stroke in May.
Fetterman debate fiasco proves journalists ‘lied’ to cement Democratic power in the Senate: JNS column
Jewish News Syndicate editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin claimed John Fetterman's poor debate performance proved liberal journalists "lied" to keep Democrats in power.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’
COLLEGE PARK, GA – Former President Barack Obama repeatedly took aim at Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate showdown. The former president, making his return to the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Democrats...
Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of the state of New York was panned for her debate performance against Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
‘Very racist': ‘De facto’ Senate candidate Gisele Fetterman makes bizarre claim about this common activity
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, claimed that "swimming" is "very racist," weeks after being called the "de facto" candidate in the race.
Obama comments on Pelosi attack, says 'dangerous climate' is created when people begin 'demonizing' others
Former President Barack Obama said "more people can get hurt" if elected officials don't do more to reject dangerous rhetoric in America.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
