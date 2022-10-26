Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Missouri
South Carolina must come away with a win against Missouri and will need several unlikely contributions to do so.
wach.com
SEC East Champs!! Gamecocks Secure No. 2 Seed in Tournament with 2-0 Shut Out Over Mizzou
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — No. 14 South Carolina women’s soccer (11-3-4) took down the Mizzou Tigers (5-8-4) on Thursday to claim the SEC East title and No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament to wrap up regular season play in Stone Stadium. The shutout over the Tigers marked the 11th of the season for the Gamecocks. Eight seniors were honored during a pre-game ceremony, recognizing Camryn Dixon, Samantha Chang, Heather Hinz, Jyllissa Harris, Abby Hugo, Riane Coman, Anne Frances Lorio, and Eveleen Hahn.
South Carolina Ranked In CBS Top 100
South Carolina doesn't carry many expectations this season, but CBS thinks they have some talented pieces.
Moore talks having the Gamecocks ready for 'Carolina battles'
Whenever Gamecock Football releases a hype video, there always seems to be a consistent voice in addition to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer who is giving an impassioned speech to the team before a game. That voice is Derrick Moore, who is the executive director of character and player...
Wendell Gregory: The Modern OLB
South Carolina outside linebacker recruit Wendell Gregory fits the mold of what college programs believe an off-ball linebacker should look like.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the Missouri Tigers since Oct. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
WLTX.com
Garnet and Black Madness gives fans a preview of Gamecock hoops
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a little more than 2,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena for Wednesday night's Garnet and Black Madness, the first unveiling of Lamont Paris' first team at Carolina allowed fans to get a preview of what will be on the court next week for the exhibition with Mars Hill on Nov. 2 and the season opener with South Carolina State on Nov. 8.
rockmnation.com
LOOK: Spooky Shirts and Petrifying Pants Revealed for South Carolina Game
This week’s attire is a blend of something old and something new. First, we’re going all white with the shirts and pants (and socks and shoes). Bodacious. I’ve been clear on my stance in previous shirts/pants posts that the white on white is a clean look that makes me nostalgic for the mid-aughts/early-teen tiger teams.
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Ridge View football team may have to forfeit all wins this season
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football team may have to forfeit all of their wins this season, which may end a possible run for region titles as a march to the playoffs. The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Friday to uphold sanctions against...
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
carolinapanorama.com
During the Emmett Till era, justice was delayed, but not denied for SCSU students
Some of them hadn’t seen each other in 48 years. Many have returned to their native South Carolina. The Queen of May, 1956, Jimmy Mae Payne Grayson, traveled from Hayneville, Ala. The journalist, Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr., now calls Fort Washington, Md., home. One is on crutches; one walks with a cane.
Sumter, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sumter. The Dillon High School football team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Crestwood High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
WLTX.com
Hip Injuries in Athletes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall sports and activities are in full swing. When we think about hip injuries, older people might come to mind. But hip injuries also happen to young athletes. Guillaume D. Dumont, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is an expert in treating hip injuries.
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
