COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a little more than 2,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena for Wednesday night's Garnet and Black Madness, the first unveiling of Lamont Paris' first team at Carolina allowed fans to get a preview of what will be on the court next week for the exhibition with Mars Hill on Nov. 2 and the season opener with South Carolina State on Nov. 8.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO