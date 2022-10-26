ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wach.com

SEC East Champs!! Gamecocks Secure No. 2 Seed in Tournament with 2-0 Shut Out Over Mizzou

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — No. 14 South Carolina women’s soccer (11-3-4) took down the Mizzou Tigers (5-8-4) on Thursday to claim the SEC East title and No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament to wrap up regular season play in Stone Stadium. The shutout over the Tigers marked the 11th of the season for the Gamecocks. Eight seniors were honored during a pre-game ceremony, recognizing Camryn Dixon, Samantha Chang, Heather Hinz, Jyllissa Harris, Abby Hugo, Riane Coman, Anne Frances Lorio, and Eveleen Hahn.
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest

GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
News19 WLTX

Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
WLTX.com

Garnet and Black Madness gives fans a preview of Gamecock hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a little more than 2,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena for Wednesday night's Garnet and Black Madness, the first unveiling of Lamont Paris' first team at Carolina allowed fans to get a preview of what will be on the court next week for the exhibition with Mars Hill on Nov. 2 and the season opener with South Carolina State on Nov. 8.
rockmnation.com

LOOK: Spooky Shirts and Petrifying Pants Revealed for South Carolina Game

This week’s attire is a blend of something old and something new. First, we’re going all white with the shirts and pants (and socks and shoes). Bodacious. I’ve been clear on my stance in previous shirts/pants posts that the white on white is a clean look that makes me nostalgic for the mid-aughts/early-teen tiger teams.
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
WIS-TV

Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
WLTX.com

Hip Injuries in Athletes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall sports and activities are in full swing. When we think about hip injuries, older people might come to mind. But hip injuries also happen to young athletes. Guillaume D. Dumont, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is an expert in treating hip injuries.
News19 WLTX

Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
