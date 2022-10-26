Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Sectional Quarterfinals
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s the first week of high school football sectionals, so from this point on a loss means the end of the season for all the teams included in the brackets. Every class got started on Friday night under the lights with first round games, looking to see who is going to make it one step close to The Dome in two weeks.
Class C football playoff roundup: Holland Patent edges Bishop Ludden, 18-14
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Class B football playoff roundup: Camden takes care of Chittenango in sectional quarterfinals
Third-seeded Camden garnered a plethora of playmakers to aid in the team’s 44-21 victory over sixth-seeded Chittenango on Friday in the sectional quarterfinal round.
Experts are predicting an upset for Syracuse-Notre Dame (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers has said several times this season he doesn’t mind being an underdog. Despite being the betting favorite for Saturday’s noon game, several experts are predicting No. 16 Syracuse football will be upset by Notre Dame on its home turf at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
cnyhomepage.com
SU vs. Notre Dame can be seen on WUTR
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29. Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it. To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 20.
House of the Week: Owners were ‘inspired’ to ‘protect and restore’ Baldwinsville’s historic Crego House
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Perhaps no project a homeowner can take on is as overwhelming as the restoration of an historic house.
Company news: Jennifer Stowell and Megan K. Thomas hired by OCWA
Onondaga County Water Authority recently announced two new hires who will work out of the Northern Concourse location in North Syracuse. Megan K. Thomas joined OCWA as the general counsel and director of education. She is resident of Syracuse. She previously worked in private practice doing litigation, most recently at Mackenzie Hughes LLP.
Central NY judge wins $3 million on NY Lottery ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe it!’
Salina, N.Y. - When Salina town Justice Anthony Piraino strolled into a Liverpool shop to buy his daily newspapers one day last month, he was attracted by a display of bright red Lottery scratch-off tickets. “It looked interesting and it was a new game,” said Piraino, who is also a...
cnycentral.com
Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023
GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
Company news: Rescue Mission Alliance announces Dr. John B. McCabe as chair
The Rescue Mission Alliance announced the election of Dr. John B. McCabe to the office of board chair, and the appointment of six new members to the board of directors. A member of the Rescue Mission board for four years, Dr. McCabe sits on its finance, investment, and executive committees. He is a retired professor and chair emeritus in the department of emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He served as chief executive officer of University Hospital and senior vice president for hospital affairs at Upstate.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
cnyhomepage.com
Missing Springfield man last seen near Canadarago Lake in New York
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Comments / 0