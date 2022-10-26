ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Sectional Quarterfinals

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s the first week of high school football sectionals, so from this point on a loss means the end of the season for all the teams included in the brackets. Every class got started on Friday night under the lights with first round games, looking to see who is going to make it one step close to The Dome in two weeks.
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America

Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

SU vs. Notre Dame can be seen on WUTR

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29. Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it. To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 20.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023

GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Rescue Mission Alliance announces Dr. John B. McCabe as chair

The Rescue Mission Alliance announced the election of Dr. John B. McCabe to the office of board chair, and the appointment of six new members to the board of directors. A member of the Rescue Mission board for four years, Dr. McCabe sits on its finance, investment, and executive committees. He is a retired professor and chair emeritus in the department of emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He served as chief executive officer of University Hospital and senior vice president for hospital affairs at Upstate.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good

Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Missing Springfield man last seen near Canadarago Lake in New York

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

