Lacey Township, NJ

Road Rage Incident Leads To Brief High School Lockdown

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of The Lacey Reporter/Gavin Rozzi)

LACEY – Lacey Township High School was shortly placed on lockdown Tuesday after a road rage incident, possibly involving a weapon, occurred in the school parking lot, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. on October 25, where two drivers were involved in a road rage episode on Lacey Road near Manchester Avenue. During this time, the incident continued as both drivers entered the school parking lot.

With the possibility of a weapon involved, the high school activated their Shelter in Place procedure, police said.

After a brief period both drivers left the area. Authorities contacted both drivers who were now in the parking lot of the Lacey Walmart.

Police confirmed that there was no potential threat involving the school, and no weapon was located.

As a result, Lacey Township High School lifted the lockdown around 7:30 a.m.

“Although the Shelter in Place may have caused some minor inconvenience for some, the Lacey Township Police Department and the Lacey Township Board of Education believe the safety and security of the students and staff are our highest priority,” Lacey police said in a statement.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

