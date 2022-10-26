Providence, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.

