Providence, RI

Providence, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Providence.

The Toll Gate High School volleyball team will have a game with Central High School on October 26, 2022, 13:30:00.

Toll Gate High School
Central High School
October 26, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Toll Gate High School volleyball team will have a game with Central High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Toll Gate High School
Central High School
October 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Providence Country Day School volleyball team will have a game with Hope High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Providence Country Day School
Hope High School
October 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Valley Breeze

Woonsocket football team suffers another shutout loss at home

WOONSOCKET – For the second straight week, the Woonsocket High football team was shut out at home, as last Saturday afternoon, Westerly made the most out of its long bus ride to Barry Field by taking home a 31-0 victory that was their fourth straight win and third in Division II-B action.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district

PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence elementary school’s room transformed into STEAM space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An empty classroom at a Providence elementary school has been transformed for creative purposes. The “STEAM Room” at Vartan Gregorian Elementary opened Friday. There, students can learn subjects such as math, science, and arts in an interactive and innovative way. “Now, we have...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach

Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s store in Providence set to open in November

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new Trader Joe’s store in Providence is set to open at the beginning of next month. The doors to the store on South Main Street will open on Nov. 3. According to a release from the company Thursday, there will be a brief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
