HSFB playoffs round 1, Oct, 28 2022 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 29, Platteview 14.
Northwest sweeps Hastings in B7 sub-district finals
Top seeded Northwest took care of business at home sweeping Hastings on Wednesday in the B7 sub-district tournament. The Vikings cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 sweep.
UNK holds a public Title IX Panel discussion
KEARNEY, NEB. — Athletes, educators, business owners, you name it, there isn’t one career a woman cannot take on. “We have to educate those that know about it and those that don’t know about it," said JoAnn Scott, a former UNK graduate and managing director of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships.
Kearney Chamber: Know area happenings with the Nebraska App
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new app to communicate area happenings, as well as promote businesses and events. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the Nebraska App. Plus the “Thank a Farmer” program with the Chamber. And details on Amendment 1. The...
CHI Health St. Francis breaks ground on future health clinic site
CHI health broke ground Friday in Grand Island. This was the first step towards a new health clinic, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city. There will be 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers.
Grand Island hosts public comprehensive plan meetings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island residents and business owners are invited to attend the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan to discuss the growth of the city. Community members were asked five questions about Grand Island. Some including: What does Grand Island offer? What weaknesses does Grand Island Island have? What opportunities does Grand Island have?
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
California man sentenced in I-80 meth bust near Kearney
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A California man accused of trying to distribute drugs will spend time in federal prison. Officials say Hector Diaz Perez, 26, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities...
Voters asked to renew Grand Island economic development plan for jobs, housing, childcare
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island has jobs and businesses want to add more. Now they're asking voters to put economic development dollars to work in new ways. The city’s economic development plan has helped Dramco grow. “I think a vote for yes on the LB840 is vital...
