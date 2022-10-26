Read full article on original website
Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More
October is drawing to a detailed with a lot to speak about when it comes to new {hardware} and software program releases from Apple, whereas we’re additionally wanting forward with iOS 16.2 and future {hardware}. Read on under for all the particulars on the whole lot Apple launched this...
iOS 16.1 Makes Apple Fitness Plus Way Cheaper To Use, Boosts Dynamic Island
Apple’s iOS 16.1 replace was launched a couple of month after the discharge of iOS 16. The newest replace tweaks some options and interface choices, provides different options many anticipated can be included with iOS 16 and brings iPadOS 16 to suitable iPads. If you have not up to date already, we will present you how to download iOS 16.1.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Is bigger always better?
Let’s discuss measurement. We spend half our time being advised that it issues (automobiles, financial institution accounts, and so on.). There are complete states primarily based on how a lot it issues — good day, Texas. Then, we spend the remainder of our time being advised that possibly measurement isn’t as vital, it’s extra about how you utilize what you have got. We had a reasonably clear thought of which aspect Apple fell on for some time, however issues are completely different now. Small is out, and enormous is in. Instead of an iPhone 14 Mini, we get this, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple’s new iPhone ad promotes capability just added with iOS 16.1
With the discharge of iOS 16.1 early final week, iPhone customers with out an Apple Watch can use the Fitness+ app. That implies that these proudly owning an iPhone however not the timepiece will nonetheless be capable to use the Fitness+ app to exercise within the following international locations the place the service is out there: United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the U.Ok.
10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks
Despite the very fact Apple’s iPhone prices greater than most different smartphones, it stays No. 1 within the U.S., with greater than 50% of the general put in consumer base within the nation, based on newly published data from Counterpoint Research, through Financial Times . What’s extra, Counterpoint analysts...
Warning issued to all iPhone users who installed the big update this week
THIS week’s new iPhone replace could also be inflicting a wierd WiFi bug. Several customers have reported that they are being kicked off WiFi since putting in iOS 16.1. Have you seen any WiFi points since putting in iOS 16.1?Credit: Apple. Apple rolled out the brand new replace on...
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
iPhone 15 Pro models could ditch mechanical volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may swap mechanical quantity and energy buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic suggestions as a substitute. That’s according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the buttons may operate just like the solid-state residence button first launched on the iPhone 7 which you can’t bodily press down however vibrates in response to the touch.
which one to buy Android or iOS ; compare now specifications and more
Here you may examine the specs of iPhone 12 and OnePlus 10 professional. Here you may examine the flagship fashions from Apple and Oneplus. Now right here we’re going to examine the Oneplus 10 professional, which was launched on January 20, 2022, and the Apple iPhone 12, which was launched On October 13, 2020. Currently OnePlus is availabile at Rs.61,999. and Apple iPhone 13 out there at Rs. 49,990.
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For higher or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival cell corporations for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and video games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking digital market has since expanded to inventory virtually two million titles, and undeniably performed a pivotal position in establishing a completely new business (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.
Download Apple iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) Wallpapers
Apple lately introduced the iPad 10 and iPad 10 Pro (2022) fashions, and as anticipated, they do include new wallpapers. Well, for those who’re curious about these, now you can seize them. Both iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) wallpapers are actually obtainable to obtain. The iPad 10 is...
Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates
Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the general public. The replace, which comes for customers who don’t need to set up iOS 16 but or who’ve an older gadget, brings beneficial safety enhancements for iPhone and iPad customers.
Apple releases first iOS 16.2 public beta
Following the discharge to builders earlier this week, Apple has now launched the primary public beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to testers. The firm can be rolling out the primary public betas of watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 as effectively. Here’s what’s new…. Apple...
How to Enable Lockdown Mode for Heightened Security on iPhone and iPad
With the discharge of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple launched Lockdown Mode, providing customers an “excessive” degree of safety. This article explains who Lockdown Mode is for, what it does, and allow it. In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple introduced iPhone and iPad customers Lockdown Mode,...
Five common Android problems and how you can fix them
Android gadgets account for almost all of cellphones, however the working system is much from excellent. Every from time to time, varied points pop up. Even although some is perhaps gadget particular, there are some issues that exist irrespective of which telephone it’s. Here, we will likely be providing you with options for the 5 most typical issues Android customers may typically face.
Google will reportedly let Android partners launch smart TVs with Amazon Fire TV OS
Google is now reportedly easing its restrictions on platforms from utilizing Amazon’s Fire TV OS. There has seemingly been a deal between Google and Amazon that allows Amazon to work with manufacturers like TCL and Hisense so as to add Fire TV OS on their good TVs. The problem...
Apple at Work – Success Stories – United Airlines
United pilots goal to ship best-in-class buyer experiences. With iPad, they’ve immediate entry to their Electronic Flight Bag, a group of apps for retrieving correct, up-to-date data within the cockpit. With present information accessible at a contact, pilots don’t must depend on paper manuals. Reducing this weight saves United 326,000 gallons of gas and 21,000 timber’ value of paper annually. And the SkyPath app makes use of the accelerometer constructed into iPad to sense and map turbulence situations in actual time, permitting pilots to plan safer, extra fuel-efficient flight routes.
Samsung’s US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile
Samsung was considerably unexpectedly solely the second main (non-Google) smartphone vendor to update (at least) one of its Android devices to the most recent steady OS model, following comparatively shortly after OnePlus. What it’s possible you’ll not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra began receiving...
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
In this text, we will likely be summarizing all the things there’s to know in regards to the iPhone 15 Ultra, together with information, early leaks rumors, and our expectations. The rumor mill for the iPhone 15 Ultra continues to be in its early stage, nonetheless. When it involves...
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
A WiFi 6E-compatible router from Google has been lengthy awaited, and it’s lastly right here. It’s right here at a worth that’s a lot lower than the competitors. For instance, the eero 6E is priced at $299 for a similar single-pack that Google is charging $199. And that’s truly the least costly competitor for Google. So it is a massive deal.
