Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Update your iPhone to iOS 16.1 right now to fix the dangerous ‘SiriSpy’ security flaw
Early this week, Apple released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura to all users. While new features are always welcome, there’s another reason to keep your iPhone and other Apple gadgets updated. This time, updating to iOS 16.1 fixed a dangerous security flaw that exploits Siri to record your conversations.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
daystech.org
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
More Android connectivity features headed to Windows 11
In brief: Even before it launched, Microsoft was promising to bring Android connectivity to Windows 11 to offer users a similar functionality that iPhone customers have long enjoyed with Macs. A new look at a developer roadmap sheds more light on the Android elements heading to the Windows experience. A...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
daystech.org
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For higher or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival cell corporations for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and video games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking digital market has since expanded to inventory virtually two million titles, and undeniably performed a pivotal position in establishing a completely new business (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
daystech.org
Tech Tuesday: Apple updates IOS, Ikea smart home, flying car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tech professional Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to interrupt down all the most recent tech headlines. Smart dwelling gadgets have gotten the norm for American households, and now a serious furnishings chain desires a reduce of the motion. Meanwhile, Apple continues to roll out some...
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
daystech.org
This is what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like
Apple already has an Apple News app, so why not an Apple Sports app as nicely? That’s the query some have been asking given the information that Apple could possibly be leaning into sports activities protection within the coming months — and a brand new idea exhibits us what that might seem like.
9to5Mac
Zero-day vulnerability patched in iOS 16.1; active exploits may exist, says Apple
If you haven’t yet updated to iOS 16.1, you may want to do it sooner rather than later: Among the changes is a patch to a zero-day vulnerability. Apple says that exploits may be in active use. The security vulnerability is of a type often exploited by hackers to...
daystech.org
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
A WiFi 6E-compatible router from Google has been lengthy awaited, and it’s lastly right here. It’s right here at a worth that’s a lot lower than the competitors. For instance, the eero 6E is priced at $299 for a similar single-pack that Google is charging $199. And that’s truly the least costly competitor for Google. So it is a massive deal.
daystech.org
Pixel 7 Pro Review – The latest and greatest so far from Google
Even previous to the machine’s official launch, we had seen just about every little thing there may be to know in regards to the Pixel 7 Pro. These days that’s very a lot the norm with leaks turning into extra prevalent, so it’s hardly a shock. What did shock is a number of the characteristic updates that Google had in retailer for the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) to enhance the expertise for customers.
daystech.org
Android users alerted just before California earthquake
While many individuals in California felt a moderate earthquake Tuesday, some smartphone customers truly bought a heads-up earlier than it occurred due to know-how developed on the University of California, Berkeley. Why it issues: Android warned customers only a few seconds earlier than the quake, however specialists hope the know-how...
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
daystech.org
Anti-trust cases against Google, how regulator decided fine
Over two weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined Google twice — for abusing its dominant place out there with its Android cellular working system (OS) and for anti-competitive insurance policies in its in-app billing and fee processing. Apart from levying a complete high-quality of over Rs 2,000 crore, the anti-trust physique has issued a slew of instructions that would influence Google’s enterprise.
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
Comments / 0