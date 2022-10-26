ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!

The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser

Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again

The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Jaron Ennis, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis pushing for mandatory crack at Errol Spence, Caleb Plant's knockout of Anthony Dirrell, and more. Is it time for boxing media to stop reporting on fights being “almost finalized"? The...
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko Willing To Face Haney Anywhere: “Even If He Wants To Fight At Home"

From the moment Vasiliy Lomachenko embarked on his pugilistic journey, the former two-time Olympic gold medalist was firmly of the belief that one day, he would cover himself in undisputed glory. After scratching and clawing his way to a showdown against former unified lightweight champion, George Kambosos Jr., Lomachenko was...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Indicates Canelo is Still Looking at Rematch With Bivol

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who worked with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for his last few fights, says the Mexican superstar is still mentally focused on a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175-pounds back in May - and he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr's Team Were Not Informed of Conor Benn's First Positive Test

Chris Eubank Jr’s team were not informed about Conor Benn’s first positive drugs test when he signed for their fight. Benn has revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a female fertility drug that boosts testosterone, weeks before a positive test for the same substance that scuppered his fight with Eubank.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn: I'm Really Trying To Prove My Innocence, Get To Bottom of What Happened

As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Conor Benn has admitted that he tested positive for clomiphene in July, two months before the positive test that scuppered his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. But despite two failed tests he insists he is a clean athlete. In an interview with The Times, Benn says...
Boxing Scene

Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling

Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Jamaine Ortiz: Once I Upset Lomachenko, Me & Devin Haney Will Be Fighting

Jamaine Ortiz obviously is well aware of his co-promoter’s plan. The brain trust for Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. intends to match Vasiliy Lomachenko against Devin Haney if the heavily favored Lomachenko defeats Ortiz on Saturday night in New York. Preliminary planning of what would be an intriguing bout between Lomachenko and Haney hasn’t offended Ortiz.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More

THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Could Be a Huge Fight

On Saturday night, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will make a mandatory defense against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Provided Taylor is successful, Hearn could see a big showdown in the future with undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron. Cameron will first have to overcome...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale

GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
GLENDALE, AZ

