Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser
Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again
The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Shields: Me & Katie Taylor Would Be Biggest Fight In Boxing, Not Just In Women's Boxing
Claressa Shields realizes that fights against British 154-pound champions Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas are more realistic, yet she hasn’t entirely given up on the showdown she wants most. “If Katie could ever get any bigger,” Shields told BoxingScene.com, “I think that’s the dream fight, me and Katie at...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Jaron Ennis, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis pushing for mandatory crack at Errol Spence, Caleb Plant's knockout of Anthony Dirrell, and more. Is it time for boxing media to stop reporting on fights being “almost finalized"? The...
Lomachenko Willing To Face Haney Anywhere: “Even If He Wants To Fight At Home"
From the moment Vasiliy Lomachenko embarked on his pugilistic journey, the former two-time Olympic gold medalist was firmly of the belief that one day, he would cover himself in undisputed glory. After scratching and clawing his way to a showdown against former unified lightweight champion, George Kambosos Jr., Lomachenko was...
Arizona Commission Clears Anderson Silva To Fight Jake Paul After Further Medical Testing
GLENDALE, Arizona – The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission upheld its decision during a special meeting Thursday night to license Anderson Silva for his pay-per-view showdown with Jake Paul. The Arizona commission approved Silva’s license application last month for their fight Saturday night. The commission raised concerns regarding the...
Ortiz On Fighting Loma: A Lot Of People Probably Doubt Me; I’m Gonna Shock The World!
Jamaine Ortiz is aware of what has been said and written about his chances of upsetting one of the best boxers of this generation Saturday night. The 26-year-old Ortiz just hasn’t paid it much mind. The lightweight from Worcester, Massachusetts believes he has what it takes to beat Vasiliy...
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
Uriah Hall: If There's A Potential Chance To Fight Jake Paul, I'll Do It, So I Can Expose Him
GLENDALE, Arizona – Uriah Hall has the same objective as Le’Veon Bell. Hall’s plan is to win their four-round fight Saturday night and immediately become a candidate to box Jake Paul if the social media sensation defeats Anderson Silva in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena.
Hearn Indicates Canelo is Still Looking at Rematch With Bivol
Promoter Eddie Hearn, who worked with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for his last few fights, says the Mexican superstar is still mentally focused on a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175-pounds back in May - and he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Chris Eubank Jr's Team Were Not Informed of Conor Benn's First Positive Test
Chris Eubank Jr’s team were not informed about Conor Benn’s first positive drugs test when he signed for their fight. Benn has revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a female fertility drug that boosts testosterone, weeks before a positive test for the same substance that scuppered his fight with Eubank.
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Conor Benn: I'm Really Trying To Prove My Innocence, Get To Bottom of What Happened
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Conor Benn has admitted that he tested positive for clomiphene in July, two months before the positive test that scuppered his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. But despite two failed tests he insists he is a clean athlete. In an interview with The Times, Benn says...
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Jamaine Ortiz: Once I Upset Lomachenko, Me & Devin Haney Will Be Fighting
Jamaine Ortiz obviously is well aware of his co-promoter’s plan. The brain trust for Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. intends to match Vasiliy Lomachenko against Devin Haney if the heavily favored Lomachenko defeats Ortiz on Saturday night in New York. Preliminary planning of what would be an intriguing bout between Lomachenko and Haney hasn’t offended Ortiz.
Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More
THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Hearn: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Could Be a Huge Fight
On Saturday night, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will make a mandatory defense against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Provided Taylor is successful, Hearn could see a big showdown in the future with undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron. Cameron will first have to overcome...
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
