WKYT 27
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington. Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
fox56news.com
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
WKYT 27
Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Lee Street, off Newtown Pike around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say the second floor of the apartment/garage was fully involved. The roof burned off, and an RV was damaged. One...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
wvih.com
Man Faces Multiple Charges After High-speed Chase
A Harrodsburg man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Nelson County after a high-speed chase. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies during a domestic dispute and was reported to have the female victim still inside the car with him.
fox56news.com
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
somerset106.com
Temporary Closure Scheduled for I-75 Exit Ramp in Rockcastle County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed Tuesday as crews perform paving operations. The ramp will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 1 beginning approximately 8 a.m. and reopen approximately 4 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown police recover 2,000 pounds of marijuana, arrest 5 after large-scale bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown say they've arrested five men who were involved in a large-scale marijuana ring. Investigators seized 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several firearms and a large amount of cash, according to court documents. Police said on Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., officers stopped the five...
fox56news.com
Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
WKYT 27
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
WTVQ
Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts. Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager. Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in...
fox56news.com
Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Lexington high school arrested, charged
LEXINGTON, KY — A teen student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to Henry Clay High School on Thursday. According to a report from LEX 18, the school was placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m. after officers learned a student might have a weapon on campus.
