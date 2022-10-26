ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts. Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager. Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Kidnapping suspect arrested after high-speed police chase to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is being charged with kidnapping and leading police on a high-speed chase from Mercer to Nelson County on Wednesday night. Arrests say that James Goodlett, 26, fled after Kentucky State Police were notified of a domestic dispute involving Goodlett and a woman being handled by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy