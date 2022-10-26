Read full article on original website
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
Surviving domestic violence: A central Kentucky woman’s fight for life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday, July 13, 2018, is a day Mary Margaret Rice will never forget. “I thought I was going to die,” Rice said. The love story between Rice and her husband Amos Burdette began simply enough. “I met my husband in church, but someone...
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts. Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager. Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in...
Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
Kidnapping suspect arrested after high-speed police chase to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is being charged with kidnapping and leading police on a high-speed chase from Mercer to Nelson County on Wednesday night. Arrests say that James Goodlett, 26, fled after Kentucky State Police were notified of a domestic dispute involving Goodlett and a woman being handled by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session. Updated: 1 hour ago. Beshear calls for more...
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
Family demands answers after 22-year-old killed by police during distress call
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville, the victim’s family is now demanding answers. 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot by police and later died at UK Hospital after officers responded to a call for a suicidal person. Melissa Marks has been raising LaDuke since...
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
