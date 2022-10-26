ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City

Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Mural(s) in Town

It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County

ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
KINGSPORT, TN
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials

Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Southerland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
ETSU celebrating hip-hop history

The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Town Branch Bluegrass Band to perform at Carter Family Fold

HILTONS — Town Branch Bluegrass Band will bring bluegrass and country tunes to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
HILTONS, VA
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County

Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP – What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Numerous 'little things' added up to Science Hill win

What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contortion falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Pair arrested in connection with murder on South Holston Lake

Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man found dead at Observation Knob Park on Thursday, authorities said. Wanda Marie Ward, age and address unknown, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug. James Edward Duncan III, age and address also unknown, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL– Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while offering local events and an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central

NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
GATE CITY, VA

