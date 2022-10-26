Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City
Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
Johnson City Press
Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County
ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
Johnson City Press
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
Johnson City Press
Gate City not looking past Central; Rye Cove, Burton battle for Cumberland supremacy
Gate City is playing for a Mountain 7 District football title in a week. Whether it's for an outright championship or a share of the district crown depends on what the Blue Devils (6-2, 4-0) do in their game Friday at Wise Central (3-5, 1-4).
Johnson City Press
Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse Adds Seating for 50 Additional Guests
KINGSPORT — Construction is underway to expand seating at the Texas Roadhouse, 1221 E. Stone Drive. The renovation will add seats to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Southerland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
Johnson City Press
Carter County mayor says regional drug abuse treatment center one step closer to March opening
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week. Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the...
Johnson City Press
ETSU celebrating hip-hop history
The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
Johnson City Press
Town Branch Bluegrass Band to perform at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS — Town Branch Bluegrass Band will bring bluegrass and country tunes to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County
Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
Johnson City Press
James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to hold VA Take Back Day
Members of the public may dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, during the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s VA Take Back Day at the Mountain Home campus Saturday. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
Johnson City Press
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP – What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
Johnson City Press
Numerous 'little things' added up to Science Hill win
What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contortion falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
Johnson City Press
Pair arrested in connection with murder on South Holston Lake
Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man found dead at Observation Knob Park on Thursday, authorities said. Wanda Marie Ward, age and address unknown, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug. James Edward Duncan III, age and address also unknown, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Johnson City Press
New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL– Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while offering local events and an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
Johnson City Press
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central
NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
