WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
WKYT 27
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
WTVQ
Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts. Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager. Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Lexington high school arrested, charged
LEXINGTON, KY — A teen student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to Henry Clay High School on Thursday. According to a report from LEX 18, the school was placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m. after officers learned a student might have a weapon on campus.
fox56news.com
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
WKYT 27
Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Lee Street, off Newtown Pike around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say the second floor of the apartment/garage was fully involved. The roof burned off, and an RV was damaged. One...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
somerset106.com
Temporary Closure Scheduled for I-75 Exit Ramp in Rockcastle County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed Tuesday as crews perform paving operations. The ramp will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 1 beginning approximately 8 a.m. and reopen approximately 4 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
denver7.com
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
WTVQ
ABC36 EXCLUSIVE: Family of Nicholasville man shot and killed by police speaks on camera for first time
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) A ‘family guy’ and a ‘talented athlete’, that’s how loved ones of Desman LaDuke describe the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Nicholasville police on Saturday. Five days after the deadly shooting, the family sat down with ABC 36’s Erica Bivens, saying they have not heard from police since that day.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
