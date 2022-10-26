ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

WKYT 27

Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts. Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager. Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Lee Street, off Newtown Pike around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say the second floor of the apartment/garage was fully involved. The roof burned off, and an RV was damaged. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

