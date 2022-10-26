ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians of busy areas

By Laila Freeman
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A common sight on Albuquerque roads might be people standing on medians, but officials said it’s not safe. Bernalillo County is considering an ordinance to keep people off of the medians at dangerous intersections.

“With New Mexico being number in the nation for pedestrian deaths, this is to, the same purpose, is to eliminate unnecessary deaths,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson.

Benson is sponsoring the proposal, which is similar to the one under consideration within the City of Albuquerque.

The ordinance would prohibit people, such as panhandlers, from standing in medians at intersections deemed “dangerous” based on the rates of crashes that occur there. It would give law enforcement the power to order people to move to sidewalks instead.

The county is seeking public input on the proposal.

