OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
In-depth understanding Discrete cipher block
Blockchain is a public accounting mechanism (technical solution), it is not a specific product. The basic idea is: by establishing a set of public ledgers on the Internet, all users in the network jointly record and verify the accounts on the ledgers to ensure the authenticity and immutability of information. Blockchain has the characteristics of decentralization, trustlessness, scalability, anonymity, security and reliability.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust and MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announce Optional Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) and MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) announced today that each fund will complete an optional partial redemption of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") on November 28, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
Helion Ventures Invests In CIFD, native utility coin of CIFDAQ
DUBAI, UAE, October 29 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, CIFDAQ, the complete blockchain ecosystem, is officially going to commence the coin sale round for its native coin CIFD starting with the launch of the SEED round on the 29th of October 2022. CIFDAQ, the evolution of an innovative blockchain ecosystem will target institutional...
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Arnoya classic (ARNC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arnoya classic (ARNC) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARNC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
AdCombo Gave Affiliates Demo Access to the Platform
(PRLeap.com) Users who registered in AdCombo were previously unable to log in to their accounts without a manager's approval. Although AdCombo managers process requests quickly, the instant access to the account lets the affiliates maintain interest and focus after signing up, since the registration requests may take up to three days to be processed. Finally, when affiliates have their AdCombo accounts approved, it takes a while to get started.
APWG Provides Awareness and Alerting Utilities to Industry and Consumers for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, APWG is reminding all counter-cybercrime communities of the awareness, education and cybercrime-reporting utilities that the global association maintains for industry and consumers worldwide. This year's CSAM campaign theme — "See Yourself in Cyber" — speaks...
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Raffles Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Raffles Insurance Limited (Raffles) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Raffles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as...
ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Medtronic plc Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 7, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
PCHS Token (PCHS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PCHS Token (PCHS) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PCHS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier
Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results
Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.
