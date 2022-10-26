Read full article on original website
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
wchstv.com
Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
WSAZ
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
harlanenterprise.net
County approves bid on truck
During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
wymt.com
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
wklw.com
Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy
A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
q95fm.net
Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Following Drug Bust
An Eastern Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges following a recent drug bust. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the Harold Community, following up on a drug trafficking investigation, when they are said to have encountered a man whom they later discovered was a convicted felon.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Our new normal’: After flood disaster, Letcher County family starts over with new home
NEON, Ky. — Philip Fleming remembered the sound of the creek surging up under the home in Neon that used to belong to his grandparents—the one he spent almost two years fixing up. “I’d never seen water move that fast,” he recalled. “It was like it had pressure...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
q95fm.net
Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring
A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
Williamson Daily News
Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
