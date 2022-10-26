ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges

A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

County approves bid on truck

During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy

A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
INEZ, KY
wymt.com

‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Virginia Business

ABC license spikes biz in Norton

Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
NORTON, VA
q95fm.net

Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Following Drug Bust

An Eastern Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges following a recent drug bust. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the Harold Community, following up on a drug trafficking investigation, when they are said to have encountered a man whom they later discovered was a convicted felon.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring

A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
DETROIT, MI
Williamson Daily News

Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy