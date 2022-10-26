Read full article on original website
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Flu, respiratory illnesses creeping up in metro Phoenix as temperatures go down
PHOENIX – The holiday season is approaching but another season is already here – cold and flu season. Throw COVID-19 into the mix and respiratory illnesses are climbing in Arizona, a health expert told KTAR News 92.3 FM earlier this week. “We definitely want people to take steps...
AZFamily
Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
gilaherald.com
Arizona Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter workshop to be held January 20-22, 2023
Photo courtesy Tanja Eiben: Axe throwing is one of the activities at the Arizona Winter Becoming an Outdoors-Woman event will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023. Registration is now open for the Arizona winter workshop. The Arizona winter BOW will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023. We will return to the Triangle...
Fronteras Desk
More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308
A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
azbigmedia.com
8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
kawc.org
Cleans Elections USA group wants to be able to monitor ballot drop boxes in Arizona
PHOENIX -- An attorney for the founder of Clean Elections USA asked a federal judge Wednesday to dismiss a bid to restrain her ability or those of its members to monitor drop boxes in Arizona. Veronica Lucero said the request by Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino is...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
azmarijuana.com
Cannabis Edibles with “Faster Onset” Just Launched in Arizona
Select Brand, a Curaleaf company, has officially launched Select X Bites, one of the first edibles on the market designed to have a faster onset while lasting longer with a stronger effect, all made possible by optimizing the absorption and delivery of THC molecules. Select X Bites debuted at Hall of Flowers today and will soon be available in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Nevada, with other states to follow early next year.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
knau.org
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony.
allaboutarizonanews.com
How Arizona Voters Can Track Your Early Ballot in Maricopa County
You received your ballot in the mail, voted and returned it? Now what?. Did you know that if you are worried about the receipt of your completed ballot, you can track your ballot? Was it received? Did it get lost? Was it counted? All valid questions to concerned voters. Maricopa County is offering peace of mind with a resource to ease worries of voter.
Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use
By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
AZFamily
Report: Arizona communities could save taxpayers $80 million by going electric
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Taxpayers in Arizona could save tens of millions of dollars if municipalities replace gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, according to a new report. The Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund studied ten of the largest cities and towns in Arizona, and determined those municipalities could save an estimated 80 million dollars over the lifetime of the vehicles. The group says the savings would be the result of several factors, including federal incentives for EVs, and lower operating and maintenance costs.
