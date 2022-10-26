ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
livability.com

Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors

Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
BECKLEY, WV
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WHAS 11

Welcome to Hometown Proud - Ashland!

Welcome to Ashland, KY! One of the fastest growing cities in the state from shopping, museums and even a brand-new horsing racing track is. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you along the wild ride of what these foothills of Appalachia have to offer.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man

NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

