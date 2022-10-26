Read full article on original website
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
WSAZ
Huntington’s Safety Town to hold “Safe Trick or Treat” event after pandemic hiatus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Halloween staple for the city of Huntington is coming back in full swing after a 2-year hiatus. Vanessa Hankins and Jeff Sexton stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
Williamson Daily News
PETA roasts Tug Valley football fundraiser for life-or-death pig raffle theme
CHARLESTON — With two days of ticket sales remaining, a “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program has already generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team. The fundraiser also has drawn the attention of the world’s...
WSAZ
Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
WHAS 11
Welcome to Hometown Proud - Ashland!
Welcome to Ashland, KY! One of the fastest growing cities in the state from shopping, museums and even a brand-new horsing racing track is. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you along the wild ride of what these foothills of Appalachia have to offer.
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Williamson Daily News
Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man
NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
