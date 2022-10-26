ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Branch, WV

Williamson Daily News

Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man

NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
High School Football PRO

Richlands, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The David Crockett High School football team will have a game with Richlands High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
RICHLANDS, VA
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

New tech business opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Haunted Beckley Halloween weekend ghost tours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city. The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Powerball Jackpot reaches $800 million

Beckley, WV (WOAY) — No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing with a cash value of $383.7 million after taxes. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56.
BECKLEY, WV

