Williamson Daily News
Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man
NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
Williamson Daily News
Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
Richlands, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
Williamson Daily News
PETA roasts Tug Valley football fundraiser for life-or-death pig raffle theme
CHARLESTON — With two days of ticket sales remaining, a “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program has already generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team. The fundraiser also has drawn the attention of the world’s...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
WDBJ7.com
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled
UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Haunted Beckley Halloween weekend ghost tours
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city. The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate […]
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
woay.com
Powerball Jackpot reaches $800 million
Beckley, WV (WOAY) — No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing with a cash value of $383.7 million after taxes. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56.
