Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Victim leaves scene of Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m. CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there. Metro 911 does not have further information […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
WVNT-TV
Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
Williamson Daily News
PETA roasts Tug Valley football fundraiser for life-or-death pig raffle theme
CHARLESTON — With two days of ticket sales remaining, a “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program has already generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team. The fundraiser also has drawn the attention of the world’s...
woay.com
Mercer County authorities seek community assistance finding missing elderly woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities are looking for Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield, last seen at her residence yesterday on Sandlick road. Simpson is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police believe she left her residence on foot towards an unknown location. Anyone with...
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
WSAZ
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
PETA responds to West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig
A West Virginia high school football team's fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
