Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man
NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
Williamson Daily News
Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
Williamson Daily News
PETA roasts Tug Valley football fundraiser for life-or-death pig raffle theme
CHARLESTON — With two days of ticket sales remaining, a “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program has already generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team. The fundraiser also has drawn the attention of the world’s...
Comments / 0