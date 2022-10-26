ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matewan, WV

Panthers fall short in pivotal clash with Man

NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers. It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Coach Haywood fractures ribs in sideline collision

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night. Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

