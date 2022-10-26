Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
Struggling secondary schools facing budget cuts ‘worth four teachers’ amid cost crisis
Secondary schools are facing budget cuts equivalent to the loss of up to four teachers as they struggle with the cost of living crisis, a think tank has warned. The current funding settlement for schools means that by 2024/25 funding per pupil will be 3 per cent lower than 2010 in real terms despite a huge jump in financial demands, the independent Education Policy Institute (EPI) said.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
An estimated 40% of U.S. college students experience food insecurity
Food insecurity is a major topic of conversation, especially with the problem growing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes. With nearly 40% of U.S. college students currently facing food insecurity, many people are learning what this means and how to combat it. What is food insecurity?. Food insecurity was...
geteducated.com
Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education
Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
bestcolleges.com
The Complete Guide for BIPOC Students in STEM
There is a success gap for BIPOC in STEM throughout the student-to-professional pipeline. This diversity gap in STEM exists due to systemic issues that favor privilege. Colleges and universities can implement best practices to bridge the STEM diversity gap. Bridging the diversity gap in STEM helps tackle biases in science...
bestcolleges.com
How to Get Into a Master’s in Education Program: 10 Essential Tips
With the growing demand for qualified teachers, now is a great time to think about getting a master's degree in education. Graduate teaching programs' admissions teams understand it's vital to attract more students — and to ensure those students succeed. Research shows there are currently at least 36,500 teacher...
bestcolleges.com
What Courses Will I Take in a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education Program?
Early childhood education courses emphasize child development, classroom leadership, and program planning. Classes strengthen assessment, communication, and leadership skills. You will also gain hands-on experience during an ECE practicum. The courses emphasize career-focused knowledge and skills. With an early childhood education (ECE) degree, you can become a childcare worker, preschool...
MedicalXpress
College students suffer more than 100 alcohol-related consequences, study finds
On average, students experience an estimated total of 102 alcohol-related consequences, such as blacking out, being hung over, or missing work or school, due to drinking across their four years in college, according to a new study led by Penn State. The research also revealed that students who think their parents disapprove of the consequences of drinking are likely to experience fewer negative consequences from drinking during college.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Harvard Business School receives $10 million for diverse MBA program
Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced a $10 million gift from alumnus Ian K. Loring (’93) and his family to establish the Loring Family MBA Pathways Fund. The fund will promote educational diversity and opportunity in business leadership by supporting activities aimed at making the school’s MBA program more accessible to a wider range of students. To that end, the gift will endow the Summer Venture in Management Program (SVMP) and complementary initiatives focused on supporting students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.
