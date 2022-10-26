Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102
Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
76ers Encouraged by Matisse Thybulle’s Performance vs. Raptors
With the Philadelphia 76ers utilizing a nine-man rotation to start the year, several players who received steady playing time for the Sixers last year have struggled to see the floor early on this year. Count Matisse Thybulle in as one of the Sixers who were on the outside looking in...
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
View the original article to see embedded media. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Oklahoma City Thunder Team Stats Through Five Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 2-3 record through five games played this young season. So far, they’ve exceeded some expectations they had coming into this season. The most glaring stat on the season is that they’re a top-5 rebounding team. Of course, five games is a small...
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
Lakers News: 5 Rumored Russell Westbrook Trade Packages
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the cusp of starting 0-5 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when L.A. eventually finished well short of the playoffs with a 21-61 overall record. View the original article to see embedded media. What's the best way to expedite some internal...
76ers vs. Raptors: Scottie Barnes’ Injury Status for Friday
Going into Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, was questionable for the game. After starting the year spending over 30 minutes on the floor in the Raptors’ first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, Barnes ran into an issue in his team’s third outing.
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.
Luka Doncic Continues to Turn Heads with Crazy No-Look Passing
During the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic stole the show. He recorded his first-career triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. Whether he needed to take over as a scorer or find the open man, he got the job done.
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
Joshua Primo Addresses His Surprise Release From Spurs
View the original article to see embedded media. Second-year shooting guard Joshua Primo was placed on waivers by the Spurs on Friday night, just weeks after San Antonio picked up the third-year player option for the 2023-24 season to fully guarantee his $4.3 million salary. The 19-year-old Primo appeared to...
Report: KSU QB Adrian Martinez a Game-Time Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is considered a “true game-time decision” for this afternoon’s Top 25 matchup against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Martinez has been nursing a leg injury this week in practice after he...
Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O’Connor Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have added a much-coveted athlete to their growing recruiting class. Class of 2023 athlete Ethan O'Connor committed to UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday afternoon on Instagram. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid told 247Sports that he informed the Bruins' coaching staff of his decision Tuesday and was announced as a UCLA commit before Los Alamitos' (CA) Senior Night game Thursday.
