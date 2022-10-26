Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Related
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
thevalleyledger.com
A new Poetry Book called A Heart Searching for Its Soul from Bright Communications
A Heart Searching for Its Soul, the fourth book by veteran Carl Fazio, is filled with poignant poetry on themes as varied as love and loss, warmth and war, and determination and death. The thought-provoking, inspiring poems will appeal to lovers of poetry and people passionate about humanity and living a life of meaning.
thevalleyledger.com
ALLENTOWN HALLOWEEKEND EVENTS
October 27, 2022 – The City of Allentown is host to several Halloween events this weekend, including a Halloween Walking Parade and Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival on October 29. The Halloween Walking Parade is a modern approach to the traditional parade structure of years...
thevalleyledger.com
PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH
BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
thevalleyledger.com
Valley Youth House Hosts Annual Holiday Gift Drive
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – The holidays are an especially difficult time for the youth. and families served by Valley Youth House. The Holiday Gift Drive annually raises funds from. the Lehigh Valley community in order to provide holiday gifts to over 1,500 youth and families served by the...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
thevalleyledger.com
Bethlehem Tree Lighting Scheduled. Volunteers, Sponsors Sought.
Citizens Christmas City Committee requests donations to prepare for most magical night of the year. Time: Payrow Plaza/City Hall | 10 E. Church Street | Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem, PA (October 27, 2022) – Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee is looking for volunteers and donations to support the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. “We’re just a blink away from the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t wait to see the community come together to deck the halls,” said Kelly Smith, the Director of the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
thevalleyledger.com
KidsPeace’s Berks Campus Receives $1 Million in PA State Grant Funding
TEMPLE, PA (October 28, 2022) – KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Professor Named New TPSE Fellow
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) Professor of Mathematics Dr. Celisa Counterman has been selected to participate in the Teacher Post-Secondary Education (TPSE) Leadership Institute as a TPSE Fellow. She is the only community college participant to be selected in the past two years. Counterman is participating in...
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Lehigh Valley IronPigs to stay in Allentown; city will help fund stadium upgrades
Allentown City Council abruptly reversed a plan to help fund renovations at Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies
thevalleyledger.com
VETERANS DAY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION
Join veterans for live and virtual conversation about their service. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks followed by a screening of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk”. This commemorative event be held in person and stream live on the SteelStacks Facebook page and website, Phoebe Ministries’ Facebook page and website, and Embassy Bank’s Facebook page.
Comments / 0