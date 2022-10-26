ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN HALLOWEEKEND EVENTS

October 27, 2022 – The City of Allentown is host to several Halloween events this weekend, including a Halloween Walking Parade and Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival on October 29. The Halloween Walking Parade is a modern approach to the traditional parade structure of years...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH

BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Paranormal group investigates area sightings

David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
LEHIGHTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Valley Youth House Hosts Annual Holiday Gift Drive

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – The holidays are an especially difficult time for the youth. and families served by Valley Youth House. The Holiday Gift Drive annually raises funds from. the Lehigh Valley community in order to provide holiday gifts to over 1,500 youth and families served by the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem Tree Lighting Scheduled. Volunteers, Sponsors Sought.

Citizens Christmas City Committee requests donations to prepare for most magical night of the year. Time: Payrow Plaza/City Hall | 10 E. Church Street | Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem, PA (October 27, 2022) – Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee is looking for volunteers and donations to support the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. “We’re just a blink away from the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t wait to see the community come together to deck the halls,” said Kelly Smith, the Director of the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township

Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

KidsPeace’s Berks Campus Receives $1 Million in PA State Grant Funding

TEMPLE, PA (October 28, 2022) – KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
TEMPLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NCC Professor Named New TPSE Fellow

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) Professor of Mathematics Dr. Celisa Counterman has been selected to participate in the Teacher Post-Secondary Education (TPSE) Leadership Institute as a TPSE Fellow. She is the only community college participant to be selected in the past two years. Counterman is participating in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

VETERANS DAY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION

Join veterans for live and virtual conversation about their service. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks followed by a screening of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk”. This commemorative event be held in person and stream live on the SteelStacks Facebook page and website, Phoebe Ministries’ Facebook page and website, and Embassy Bank’s Facebook page.
BETHLEHEM, PA

