Citizens Christmas City Committee requests donations to prepare for most magical night of the year. Time: Payrow Plaza/City Hall | 10 E. Church Street | Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem, PA (October 27, 2022) – Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee is looking for volunteers and donations to support the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. “We’re just a blink away from the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t wait to see the community come together to deck the halls,” said Kelly Smith, the Director of the Downtown Bethlehem Association.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO