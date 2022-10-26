Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Theory Coffee to open third location at Redding Airport
REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters announced their team will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new shop location at the airport in Redding. The ceremony will be held at the airport on the Marine Corps Birthday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Officials said Theory's owner and the Airport's manager are both marines and chose that day for the cutting in honor of the Marine Corps.
krcrtv.com
Pediatrics ER room receives an artistic makeover at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At St. Elizabeth’s Community Hospital Dignity Health in Red Bluff, a pediatrics emergency room received a creative makeover to help patients in care. Laci Wilson of Laci Wilson Arts in Red Bluff spent 20 hours in three days transforming the pediatric ER room into a visually appealing landscape of animals and nature for kids who find themselves in the room receiving care.
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
krcrtv.com
Debris, homelessness impact major road safety in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Fall brings additional driving challenges with changes in the weather, but road conditions in some parts of the Northstate are made worse by a different problem: garbage. One of the most heavily impacted areas is the stretch of Highway 44 from its origin at East Street...
krcrtv.com
Oroville and Redding awarded $3.65 million to help the homeless get stable housing
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The cities of Oroville and Redding are set to receive a combined $3.65M grant from the Governor's Office of California to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange County on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
krcrtv.com
Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
krcrtv.com
A WW II jeep is driving into the City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Veterans day on the way, the City of Shasta Lake is getting ready to celebrate the heroes who've served our country. John Duckett, a retired City Manager from the City of Shasta Lake and a World War II buff, will be driving a 1943 Ford GPW military jeep into the lobby of the Shasta Lake Visitors Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1st.
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidates: Dan Gallier, Anderson City Council
ANDERSON, Calif. — Recently, KRCR concluded our series of "Know your Candidates" for Redding City Council. And on Friday, we concluded our series for Anderson City Council. The third and final candidate for Anderson’s two open council seats this November is Dan Gallier. Gallier owns the Grocery Outlet in the Shasta Gateway shopping center in Anderson and currently holds a position on the city’s planning commission.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Haunted House at the Monolith
The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Support local artists in the Northstate at The Art Hunger's Halloween Block Party
REDDING, Calif. — The Art Hunger (TAH) in Redding invites the art lovers of the Northstate to come join them Saturday for their Halloween Block Party. This event is a spooky celebration featuring art from talented local artists, festive food, drinks, and music, according to TAH, they also say that costumes are encouraged!
krcrtv.com
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
krcrtv.com
STOLEN: Classic coupe stolen from garage in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Sheriff's office is requesting the public's help in locating a classic Coupe recently stolen from an auto repair shop in Redding. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the theft was reported on Thursday, Oct. 27, from a garage at 8865 Airport Road #L.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
krcrtv.com
Northstate children participate in world's largest shared reading experience
REDDING, Calif. — There was a whole lot of reading going on in Shasta County this week. In this case, to young children on "Read for the Record Day," sponsored by Jumpstart. A couple dozen guest readers read the same book to an estimated 300 young children in local classrooms in what they call the world's largest shared reading experience.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show
On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
actionnewsnow.com
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
krcrtv.com
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
On-going issue of transient encampments expected to bring people to the polls in November
People in Redding say they know police and the City are doing what they can to combat illegal activity in encampment areas near their business. They say current CA leadership is allowing people to choose living on the streets as a "lifestyle" and taxpayers are literally paying the cost.
Comments / 0