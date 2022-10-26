ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Theory Coffee to open third location at Redding Airport

REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters announced their team will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new shop location at the airport in Redding. The ceremony will be held at the airport on the Marine Corps Birthday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Officials said Theory's owner and the Airport's manager are both marines and chose that day for the cutting in honor of the Marine Corps.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Pediatrics ER room receives an artistic makeover at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital

RED BLUFF, Calif. — At St. Elizabeth’s Community Hospital Dignity Health in Red Bluff, a pediatrics emergency room received a creative makeover to help patients in care. Laci Wilson of Laci Wilson Arts in Red Bluff spent 20 hours in three days transforming the pediatric ER room into a visually appealing landscape of animals and nature for kids who find themselves in the room receiving care.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Debris, homelessness impact major road safety in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Fall brings additional driving challenges with changes in the weather, but road conditions in some parts of the Northstate are made worse by a different problem: garbage. One of the most heavily impacted areas is the stretch of Highway 44 from its origin at East Street...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

A WW II jeep is driving into the City of Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Veterans day on the way, the City of Shasta Lake is getting ready to celebrate the heroes who've served our country. John Duckett, a retired City Manager from the City of Shasta Lake and a World War II buff, will be driving a 1943 Ford GPW military jeep into the lobby of the Shasta Lake Visitors Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1st.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Know Your Candidates: Dan Gallier, Anderson City Council

ANDERSON, Calif. — Recently, KRCR concluded our series of "Know your Candidates" for Redding City Council. And on Friday, we concluded our series for Anderson City Council. The third and final candidate for Anderson’s two open council seats this November is Dan Gallier. Gallier owns the Grocery Outlet in the Shasta Gateway shopping center in Anderson and currently holds a position on the city’s planning commission.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Haunted House at the Monolith

The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

STOLEN: Classic coupe stolen from garage in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Sheriff's office is requesting the public's help in locating a classic Coupe recently stolen from an auto repair shop in Redding. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the theft was reported on Thursday, Oct. 27, from a garage at 8865 Airport Road #L.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland

ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Northstate children participate in world's largest shared reading experience

REDDING, Calif. — There was a whole lot of reading going on in Shasta County this week. In this case, to young children on "Read for the Record Day," sponsored by Jumpstart. A couple dozen guest readers read the same book to an estimated 300 young children in local classrooms in what they call the world's largest shared reading experience.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show

On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school

REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy