The Hartford Stage in Hartford, Conn. Written by Agatha Christie, directed by Jackson Gay. In November, “The Mousetrap” will have been running in London for 70 years. I have seen it nine times, including twice in the West End, and each time the ending takes me by surprise. It remains the best thriller on stage ever. Now it’s in Hartford. You must see it. Christie demands it.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO