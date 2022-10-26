ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Mousetrap’ plays at The Hartford Stage through November 6

The Hartford Stage in Hartford, Conn. Written by Agatha Christie, directed by Jackson Gay. In November, “The Mousetrap” will have been running in London for 70 years. I have seen it nine times, including twice in the West End, and each time the ending takes me by surprise. It remains the best thriller on stage ever. Now it’s in Hartford. You must see it. Christie demands it.
HARTFORD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Allan J. ‘AJ’ Howie of Lenox

Allan J. “AJ” Howie passed quietly on October 26, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Longmeadow, Mass. A long-time resident of Lenox and Oviedo, Fla., he spent his childhood years in the Bronx. If you’d met him, you’d remember. Always the first to offer the helping hand....
LENOX, MA
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?

At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Resilient Women Talk; Notice Otis; The Taming staged reading; Charming Disaster; Crystal Radio Sessions; Bennington College events; The Orchestra Now previews

Stockbridge— Walking Our Talk, the nonprofit Berkshire women’s support network is sponsoring Resilient Women: What’s Your Money Story at 5 p.m., Thursday, November 3 at the Stockbridge Congregational Church. Melissa Lydon and Jess Bartle of Evoque Investments will share their personal perspective and expertise in helping women...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
mynbc5.com

Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy