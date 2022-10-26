Read full article on original website
New housing report examines how wealthy Louisville district can help city's housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a shortage of more than 50,000 affordable housing options in Louisville, one metro council member is offering solutions in her district with data to aid in the fight. A new report by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition is the first to examine housing instability in families.
JCPS receives 'game changing donation' from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has received its largest donation to date. Officials say novelist, philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott has sent $20 million to the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, which provides direct financial support for JCPS. “This is a game changing donation to our...
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
Highlands Housing Inequality report releases findings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest Highlands Housing Report shows one out of every 20 students at Highland Middle don't know where they are going to sleep that night. The report, released on Friday, focused on housing instability among families. District 8 covers the Highlands from Bowman Field to Cave...
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
'It's important for police to be present': Final mayoral debate hones in on downtown Louisville safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They've debated more than 30 times in the race for the city's top job, and on Wednesday night, Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) went head to head one last time before the Nov. 8 election. During the WHAS11 mayoral debate hosted...
Louisville school creates award honoring alum, first Black woman to practice law in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new award has been named after a Louisville champion for civil rights. Friday morning, Central High School's Law and Government magnet program presented its first-ever Alberta Jones award to Laura Rothstein -- a former University of Louisville law professor who helped create the high school program 21 years ago.
Security increased at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools police will have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after a threat was made at school and online. According to a letter sent home to families, a student found a "scribbled note on the floor with a threat against...
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Students learn ropes of cutting-edge technology at Republic Bank Foundation YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is working to bridge the digital divide in Louisville. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center made its debut on Tuesday. The center will provide an innovative learning environment for underserved youth. The tech centers are after school spaces for youth to create, learn and explore while using the latest cutting-edge technology with the support of peers and adult mentors.
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
Primary care physician at Norton Healthcare planning to climb Mt. Everest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A primary care physician at Norton Healthcare is taking his talents to new heights. Literally. Dr. Victor J. Shpilberg is about to take a dangerous journey to the top of Mt. Everest -- a summit that has been reached by little more than 6,000 people in the world.
Inspector general, Civilian Review Board provide update on police: 'We continue to meet with the leaders of LMPD'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In early October during a Civilian Review Board meeting, the city's inspector general said Louisville Metro Police was not cooperating, and they were unable to get certain key information and records. Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in 2020 creating the inspector general position. That position...
'Giving them their dignity back': The Hope Village leaders look back at six months of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are celebrating the six-month milestone of Louisville's safe outdoor space. In April, The Hope Village opened up 53 tents designed for people experiencing houselessness, providing them food, support and a pathway to permanent housing and addiction recovery. Leaders from The Hope Buss, a Louisville...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
