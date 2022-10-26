ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Highlands Housing Inequality report releases findings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest Highlands Housing Report shows one out of every 20 students at Highland Middle don't know where they are going to sleep that night. The report, released on Friday, focused on housing instability among families. District 8 covers the Highlands from Bowman Field to Cave...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Students learn ropes of cutting-edge technology at Republic Bank Foundation YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is working to bridge the digital divide in Louisville. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center made its debut on Tuesday. The center will provide an innovative learning environment for underserved youth. The tech centers are after school spaces for youth to create, learn and explore while using the latest cutting-edge technology with the support of peers and adult mentors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

