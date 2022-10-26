ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game

The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
THOMASVILLE, GA
High School Football PRO

Bainbridge, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hardaway High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
High School Football PRO

Donalsonville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terrell Academy football team will have a game with Seminole County Middle High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
wfxl.com

Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus

Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

