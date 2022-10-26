Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-4; Florida State 4-3 The Florida State Seminoles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. FSU and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Crisp County vs. Thomasville
The Bulldogs are riding a five game win streak heading into Friday's season finale against Crisp County.
famunews.com
FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game
The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bainbridge, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Donalsonville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
thefamuanonline.com
Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus
Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
