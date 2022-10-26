Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-4; Florida State 4-3 The Florida State Seminoles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. FSU and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

