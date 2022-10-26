Read full article on original website
QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
‘Post Secret’ exhibit at Quad City Arts
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Artist Frank Wood has a highly acclaimed exhibit that has been all over the world featuring mailed-in, anonymous secrets that he invited people to submit to him. This exhibit, titled, “Post Secret” is now at Quad City Arts gallery through Dec. 2. Kevin Maynard,...
Board & Brush Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Christina and Brooks Smith, Board & Brush Quad Cities, talk about services offered through their new DIY studio business--including numerous holiday-related workshops during November and December. Board & Brush Quad Cities is located at 5159 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. Visit the website at https://boardandbrush.com/quadcities/ or call them...
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique approach for a vendor expo is being explored with a new event called “Hometown Living”. The overall theme is small, artisan food and service businesses. Ashley Donatsch, Holistic Wildflower in Eldridge, and Christine Harkey, Rise in the East Bakery, are both involved and...
Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi. For more information or to support the non-profit which has served...
2022 PSL Halloween parade featuring TV6 families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show featured two segments where we were outdoors to enjoy kids in costume. Many of the PSL team’s co-workers brought in their kids in costumes to share in on the fun with the loyal fans and viewers of the KWQC-TV6 News team.
Erik’s ‘Oktoberfest’ Beers of the Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This is our craft beer expert’s favorite brew season of all: fall flavors or Oktoberfest!. Erik Maitland shares a couple of his favorites for October 2022 with Paula and viewers including Blue Cat Brewing Co.’s Fest beer and Midwest Ale Works’ Chocolate Razz-gasm stout.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
Halloween at Happy Joe’s
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ favorite places for pizza and family fun has plenty of unique specials and specialties to enjoy during the fall season. Kristel Ersan, Happy Joe’s, features Bavarian Blast Pizza, Pretzel Bites, Beer Cheese, Jack-o-latern Pizza, and dessert pizzas including Pumpkin Pie flavored.
Revive at The Group Medical Spa expanding
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the fastest growing businesses in the Quad Cities is expanding. Ashley Gnewuch, Medical Spa Director, and Kisha Blunk, Certified Cosmetic Injector, both from Revive at The Group Medical Spa, join Morgan on QCT at 11. Information. Location: 5374 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Phone: (563) 345-5477.
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. part 2
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Mild weekend ahead
Bridgehouse Cider
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -Bridgehouse Cider in Long Grove makes hard ciders from the apples they grow in their orchard. Alan Romanick, owner and cider maker, informs viewers about the line up of award-winning products, flavors, and where to purchase the ciders. For more information, visit https://bridgehousefarms.com/ or email alanr@bridgehousefarms.com.
Camanche fourth-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals you will meet. “She’s determined, that’s for darn sure. If she sets a goal, she is going to do it,” said Erika Clements, Elyna’s mother. “She makes a commitment, puts her mind to...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
