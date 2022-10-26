ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police looking for 2 teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood

Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims. At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a second time in an effort to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Historians say the white mob violence that targeted Black Americans in 1921 left between 75 and 300 people dead. Work to exhume the remains began Wednesday as part of a renewed effort to gather more DNA. A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered. Two of the 14 sets of remains sent for testing so far have enough DNA to begin sequencing and start developing a genealogy profile.
TULSA, OK
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
HARRODSBURG, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
LOUISVILLE, KY
