WLKY.com
Man shot in Russell neighborhood dies 1 week later at hospital
A man who was shot in the Russell neighborhood last week has died, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When police got to that scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to UofL...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
wdrb.com
Clothing closet started by Louisville police officer a resource for city's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville police officers have a new mission to help some of the most vulnerable people. Inside the Downtown Area Patrol Office or DAP there is a clothing closet started by one of the officers. The goal was to provide clothing in cases of emergency, but now it’s a resource for the entire department.
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
Wave 3
Hillview police mourn the loss of former K-9 officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department announced sad news that former K-9 officer Drako has died. The department made the announcement Thursday through social media. (Story ends after post)
LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
WLKY.com
25-year-old man arrested for putting secret camera inside bathroom of Middletown fitness studio
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after they alleged he had been putting a camera inside the bathroom of a Louisville fitness studio. Eddie Lam, 25, was arrested and charged with voyeurism. An arrest slip says that Lam had been placing a hidden pen camera...
Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station. Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman...
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for 2 teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims. At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a second time in an effort to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Historians say the white mob violence that targeted Black Americans in 1921 left between 75 and 300 people dead. Work to exhume the remains began Wednesday as part of a renewed effort to gather more DNA. A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered. Two of the 14 sets of remains sent for testing so far have enough DNA to begin sequencing and start developing a genealogy profile.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
WHAS 11
Pregnant woman shot outside Louisville gas station
The woman survived the gunfire at Boone's Gas Station. The business is currently trying to appeal an order to shut down.
wdrb.com
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
Indianapolis Metro Police advertise in Louisville, other cities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new billboards popping up across the Metro are advertising working for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD). The IMPD wants to recruit people who are familiar with this area and the type of crime both Louisville and Indianapolis see. Right now, Indianapolis is about 200...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
