BITS & BYTES: Frankenstein screening; Cemetery tours; Alfred Hitchcock talk; Emanuel Ax; Pumpkin Walk; Corazonidos Community pop-up; Zurbarán movie screening; Book reading

BITS & BYTES: Resilient Women Talk; Notice Otis; The Taming staged reading; Charming Disaster; Crystal Radio Sessions; Bennington College events; The Orchestra Now previews
Stockbridge— Walking Our Talk, the nonprofit Berkshire women’s support network is sponsoring Resilient Women: What’s Your Money Story at 5 p.m., Thursday, November 3 at the Stockbridge Congregational Church. Melissa Lydon and Jess Bartle of Evoque Investments will share their personal perspective and expertise in helping women...
THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Mousetrap’ plays at The Hartford Stage through November 6
The Hartford Stage in Hartford, Conn. Written by Agatha Christie, directed by Jackson Gay. In November, “The Mousetrap” will have been running in London for 70 years. I have seen it nine times, including twice in the West End, and each time the ending takes me by surprise. It remains the best thriller on stage ever. Now it’s in Hartford. You must see it. Christie demands it.
Kohl’s to open on Nov. 4 in Lenox
Lenox — Kohl’s Department Store is scheduled to open at The Center at Lenox shopping complex on Friday, November 4. The shopping center is located at 489 Pittsfield Rd. and currently includes national retailers Marshalls, Market 32, and CVS. Kohl’s is a department store chain that sells clothes,...
Candidate shows lack of respect
After reading the article today about Michael Lavery running against state Rep. Pignatelli, I was reminded of a public comment from Becket Select Board member Michael Lavery. Below is a post from August 2021 when Tetrahydra renewed their application for a marijuana facility on Quarry Road in Becket. Michael Lavery responded to Howard Buxbaum on Next Door, a public social networking service to neighborhoods.
Victims of Sheffield fatal crash identified
Sheffield — The town’s police department and State Police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle collision that killed three and injured five people. According to Andrew McKeever, Director of Communications for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the collision took place on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road.
Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site
Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
