Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ fans can tell what drugs he was on by his changing appearance on the show. The 53-year-old actor, who was nearly killed by his drink and drug abuse, shared a jokey guide in his upcoming autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about how his addictions could be charted from his varying weight and beard while he played Chandler Bing on the 10-season run of the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

2 DAYS AGO