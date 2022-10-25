Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Christie Anne Kitzman
Christie was born on August 21, 1968, in Beaumont, TX. She entered into rest on October 23, 2022 at home. She is survived by her husband Neil Kitzman and her two children Daniel Kitzman (20) and Katherine Kitzman (16) of North Augusta, SC. Her mother, Gloria Ann Pittman and her husband Larry of Denham Springs, LA. Randolph Beeson and his wife Susan of Midland, MI. Julie Pelt and her husband Bobby of Beaumont, TX. Her step-brother Paris Crocket and his wife Dee who reside in California. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
kogt.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
kogt.com
Peter David Lynd
Peter David Lynd, 87, of Bridge City, lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal and Reverend Michael Lynd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
kogt.com
Tashiem D. Legette
Memorial Services for Tashiem D. Legette , 30, of Beaumont, TX will be held Saturday, Oct 30, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Solid Rock Community Church in Beaumont, TX. He passed Oct. 10, 2022, at Baptist Hospital Beaumont. Arrangements were by Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange. Tashiem Da’Quan Legette...
kogt.com
Coty Wayne Wolf
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
kogt.com
Betty Sue Alcorn
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Port Arthur News
Lifelong Port Arthur resident Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie recognized with street renaming
A portion of Turtle Creek Drive will soon be ceremoniously renamed after a Port Arthur resident who served the community for 92 years. At the request of Councilman Donald Frank, the Port Arthur City Council unanimously approved the honorary renaming of the street from 9th Avenue to Stonegate Manor Apartments after Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie.
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
beaumontcvb.com
Top Spots to Listen to Live Music in Beaumont
Whether you are in the mood for relaxing jazz ensemble or ready to dance all night to the latest rock band, there are plenty of places to enjoy live music in Beaumont. From the well known favorite music spot “The LogOn” to the newer place for live music over at “Courville’s,” soaking up performances by local talent has never been more fun! There are so many of options! We’ve got the top 10 places to listen to live music in Beaumont (in no particular order).
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
'We want to grow and create jobs' : Port of Beaumont to receive $26.4M infrastructure development grant
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port of Beaumont is receiving a grant that will help increase the port's capacity and support future growth. The grant is valued at $26.4 million and comes through the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Maritime Administration as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants.
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
kogt.com
Football Games Moved, Volleyball Playoffs Set (Updated)
Update: Thursday morning Bridge City (at Silsbee) and LCM (at Lumberton) have joined the list of games moving to Thursday night. In an attempt to beat some bad weather that is predicted for Friday into Friday night, some football teams have moved their varsity games to Thurday. That includes Deweyville...
