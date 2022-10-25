ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Christie Anne Kitzman

Christie was born on August 21, 1968, in Beaumont, TX. She entered into rest on October 23, 2022 at home. She is survived by her husband Neil Kitzman and her two children Daniel Kitzman (20) and Katherine Kitzman (16) of North Augusta, SC. Her mother, Gloria Ann Pittman and her husband Larry of Denham Springs, LA. Randolph Beeson and his wife Susan of Midland, MI. Julie Pelt and her husband Bobby of Beaumont, TX. Her step-brother Paris Crocket and his wife Dee who reside in California. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

LaWanda Jane Henderson

LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Peter David Lynd

Peter David Lynd, 87, of Bridge City, lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal and Reverend Michael Lynd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Tashiem D. Legette

Memorial Services for Tashiem D. Legette , 30, of Beaumont, TX will be held Saturday, Oct 30, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Solid Rock Community Church in Beaumont, TX. He passed Oct. 10, 2022, at Baptist Hospital Beaumont. Arrangements were by Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange. Tashiem Da’Quan Legette...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Coty Wayne Wolf

Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Betty Sue Alcorn

Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Top Spots to Listen to Live Music in Beaumont

Whether you are in the mood for relaxing jazz ensemble or ready to dance all night to the latest rock band, there are plenty of places to enjoy live music in Beaumont. From the well known favorite music spot “The LogOn” to the newer place for live music over at “Courville’s,” soaking up performances by local talent has never been more fun! There are so many of options! We’ve got the top 10 places to listen to live music in Beaumont (in no particular order).
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union

The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Football Games Moved, Volleyball Playoffs Set (Updated)

Update: Thursday morning Bridge City (at Silsbee) and LCM (at Lumberton) have joined the list of games moving to Thursday night. In an attempt to beat some bad weather that is predicted for Friday into Friday night, some football teams have moved their varsity games to Thurday. That includes Deweyville...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

