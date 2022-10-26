Read full article on original website
Hearing to revisit Iowa's fetal heartbeat bill planned for Friday
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Board of Supervisors pass resolution opposing loosening gun restrictions
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to publicly oppose a proposed amendment that loosen gun restrictions. The vote, coming during the board’s weekly formal meeting, was a resolution and was unanimously agreed upon by the supervisors. The amendment, Iowa Amendment 1, is on the ballot for the...
KCRG.com
Some Iowa sheriff's support proposed gun rights amendment
Some Iowa sheriff's support proposed gun rights amendment
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment.
KCRG.com
A warm start to the holiday weekend
It was a packed house at Newbo City Market tonight for its first ever "Day of the Dead" celebration. Iowa woman raising awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer. A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.
KCRG.com
University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus
University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus
KCRG.com
Cedar County extends burn ban
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with Cedar County Fire Chiefs, officials determined that the amount of rain received this past week was not enough to warrant lifting the burn ban currently in place. According to the National Weather Service, the next rainfall chances for the Cedar County area...
KCRG.com
Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most. A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5.
KCRG.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close in November
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most.
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most
A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan. A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
KCRG.com
City of Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a fatal shooting occurred outside the H-Bar in the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. the City of Iowa City a nuisance abatement petition in the hopes of protecting the community from more serious criminal activity occurring in the area. The request would...
KCRG.com
One person dead after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
KCRG.com
KCRG and KHAK talk Halloween events in the corridor this weekend
KCRG and KHAK talk Halloween events in the corridor this weekend
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Savage Eastern Iowa Killer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Crime
*Home pictured below this story is not the home where the events took place. Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should...
