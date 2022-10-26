Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
Mel B Is Engaged To BF Rory McPhee After 3 Years Of Dating
Mel B is engaged to her hairstylist Rory McPhee! The 47-year-old singer, who has been dating her new fiance for three years, said the proposal happened during a vacation in Berkshire. “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Mel said on the U.K.’s Celebrity Gogglebox, according to People.
Sea Coast Echo
Gwen Stefani says songwriting helped her overcome dyslexia
Gwen Stefani has declared songwriting helped "unlock" her creativity after years of struggling with dyslexia. The No Doubt star didn't discover she had the learning difficulty - which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling - until she became a mother but realised it explained so much of her early years - and she now understands how writing songs helped her enourmously.
Sea Coast Echo
Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ fans can tell what drugs he was on by his changing appearance on the show
Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ fans can tell what drugs he was on by his changing appearance on the show. The 53-year-old actor, who was nearly killed by his drink and drug abuse, shared a jokey guide in his upcoming autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about how his addictions could be charted from his varying weight and beard while he played Chandler Bing on the 10-season run of the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.
What Matthew Perry’s Girlfriend Said That Led Him to Go to Rehab
Matthew Perry opened up about his history of addiction in an interview with Diane Sawyer ahead of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends star has been very transparent about the effects of his addiction on his work and his health, discussing everything from attempted interventions to near-death experiences.
Sea Coast Echo
Millie Mackintosh launches an edit with Very.
Millie Mackintosh has launched an edit with Very. The ex ‘Made in Chelsea’ star curated a line of her top 30 pieces - starting from £25 - from the online retailer and is available for purchase from Thursday (27.10.2022). The 33-year-old influencer - who is mother to...
Paris Jackson Transforms Into a Black Rider from ‘The Lord of The Rings’ With Spiked Mask & Combat Boots for Halloween
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson showcased her love for “The Lord of the Rings” franchise at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event, which was hosted by her brother Prince Jackson, took place at their family home in Encino, Calif. yesterday night. Paris was dressed as one of the Black Riders, otherwise known as The Nazgûl or Ringwraith who are mortal men who were turned into evil servants of Sauron in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga. Paris costume consisted of a black tattered cape...
Sea Coast Echo
Roger Daltrey wants Oasis to 'just get back together'
Roger Daltrey wishes Oasis would "just get back together". The Who frontman has spoken highly of the iconic Britpop group's former frontman Liam Gallagher but wishes he and his estranged brother, Noel, their ex-guitarist, would sort out their differences and get the 'Some Might Say' rockers back together. Speaking to...
Sea Coast Echo
Chaka Khan tells singers using Auto-tune to get a job at Post Office
Chaka Khan has insisted singers who rely on Auto-tune should give up their career in music and get a job at the Post Office. The pop veteran insisted there are plenty of young artists who she finds very impressive but she hit out at stars who rely on computer software to hit the right notes - insisting there are plenty of jobs out there they would be more suited to than singing.
Sea Coast Echo
Adele to study for English Literature degree
Adele wants to study for an English Literature degree after her Las Vegas residency. The 34-year-old singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex Simon Konecki - is to begin her run of shows in the US city next week at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and she has already planned what to do next because she wishes she had experienced university.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Comments / 0