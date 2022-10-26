Voice of the Voter Debate: Joe Morelle and La'Ron Singletary, candidates for New York's 25th Congressional District

Read full article on original website
Related
BRIAN KILMEADE: Fetterman is not fit to serve in the US Senate
Brian Kilmeade reacted to the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, claiming Fetterman is "not well" on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."
FBI Investigating Toxin-Laced Letter Sent To Conservation Voters Group In New Mexico
"There is no place in a functioning democracy for anyone to resort to the use of terror," said the head of the local League of Conservation Voters.
Comments / 0