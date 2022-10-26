Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that the Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles fell short in their oversight of the limousine, which crashed into a shallow ravine west of Albany, New York, on Oct. 6, 2018. The operator, Prestige, repeatedly changed the listed number of seats in the 2001 Ford Excursion limo and took other steps to avoid safety regulations, government officials have said. The inspector’s report said that while the office discovered no evidence of misconduct or malfeasance by employees of the two agencies, it found “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that kept the limousine operator’s misconduct from being promptly identified and addressed.
