ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Klay Thompson Ejected for First Time After Words With Booker

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUoXr_0iml9N4F00

It’s early in the NBA season, but there’s clearly no love lost between the two Western Conference rivals.

It’s early in the NBA season, but Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson did something during Tuesday night’s game against the Suns that he had never done in his NBA career: He got ejected.

The 32-year-old received two technical fouls in quick succession after getting into an argument with Phoenix’s Devin Booker. After the first technical, Thompson kept jawing from across the floor, needing to be restrained by Warriors personnel. He eventually turned his verbal sparring toward referee Ed Malloy, who issued Thompson his second technical that sent him to the locker room.

On his way there, Thompson continued his outburst, yelling and gesturing toward the Suns’ bench.

Tuesday was Thompson’s 651st career regular season game, so it’s an impressive streak that came to an end. The ejection was a fitting end to an overall frustrating night for the five-time All-Star, who finished shooting just 1-for-8 from the floor with two points and two assists.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Thompson so far. Through four games played, he’s shooting 35.6% from the field and just 28.6% on three-point attempts.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News

Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

106K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy