Lexington, KY

Picture of Eastern Kentucky coal miner and son at Blue-White scrimmage touches Coach Cal

John Calipari talked some basketball during Media Day this week at Memorial Coliseum, but the main topic wasn’t the Wildcats. The Kentucky coach was touched by a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner and his son taken at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville last Saturday at the Blue-White scrimmage. In the now viral photo, Michael McGuire is pictured with soot on his face and wearing a miner’s uniform with his 3-year-old son, Easton, by his side.
PIKEVILLE, KY
AAA: Gas prices fall by an average of 9 cents over past week, tempered by Biden tapping into reserves

The national average pump price fell 9 cents over the past week, hitting $3.79. It has dropped daily since October 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. Kentucky has also seen small, incremental decreases in the average price at the pump daily, falling about 10 cents in the same time period to land at $3.41 today.
KENTUCKY STATE
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
BEREA, KY
Lexington, KY
