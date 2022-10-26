Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picture of Eastern Kentucky coal miner and son at Blue-White scrimmage touches Coach Cal
John Calipari talked some basketball during Media Day this week at Memorial Coliseum, but the main topic wasn’t the Wildcats. The Kentucky coach was touched by a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner and his son taken at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville last Saturday at the Blue-White scrimmage. In the now viral photo, Michael McGuire is pictured with soot on his face and wearing a miner’s uniform with his 3-year-old son, Easton, by his side.
Friday Football Report: Simon Kenton, Beechwood end season with wins over highly ranked opponents
Upsetting an undefeated team is a good way to build some momentum before the playoffs. The Simon Kenton Pioneers did that Friday with a 43-34 win over Woodford County in the final game of the regular season. In this week’s Associated Press media poll, Woodford County was ranked No. 2...
Maddie Lawson, 15, is pursuing her first love — drag racing; already a veteran of the racetrack
There’s gotta be an easier way to earn a living. And a safer one, too. But Maddie Lawson continues to pursue her first love – drag racing. She’s been at it for some seven years – and she’s pretty good. Oh, did we forget to...
AAA: Gas prices fall by an average of 9 cents over past week, tempered by Biden tapping into reserves
The national average pump price fell 9 cents over the past week, hitting $3.79. It has dropped daily since October 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. Kentucky has also seen small, incremental decreases in the average price at the pump daily, falling about 10 cents in the same time period to land at $3.41 today.
Scott junior Maddie Strong places first in Class 2A girls race on first day of state cross country meet
Scott junior Maddie Strong won the Class 2A girls state cross country meet and led her team to a second-place finish on Friday at the Bourbon County 5,000-meter course in Paris. In the last three state meets, Strong placed third as an eighth-grader and fourth as a freshman and sophomore....
Keven Moore: Spooky homeowner claims to avoid during this Halloween season
Halloween is a fun time of year with all the costumes, pumpkins, and decorations. It’s that time of year when kids come up to your door to shake you down for candy, as they say, “trick or treat” as you are gladly willing to hand out a fistful of candy to avoid having to smell their feet.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Photographers are invited to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery for next rotation in Capitol exhibit
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented...
Amye Bensenhaver: UK, admonished by Supreme Court, at center of another open records controversy
Nineteen months after the University of Kentucky was admonished by the state Supreme Court for its “wholly inadequate” denial of an open records request, it finds itself at the center of another open records controversy. In University of Kentucky v The Kernel, the Court schooled UK on “Public...
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
Campbell County Public Library’s Nov. 4 Signature Series lecture to feature essayist Sarah Kurchak
Toronto-based writer and essayist Sarah Kurchak will discuss her memoir ‘I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder’ during Campbell County Public Library’s final Signature Series event of 2022 on Friday, Nov. 4. Kurchak’s book examines topics from autism parenting culture to...
