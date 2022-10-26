John Calipari talked some basketball during Media Day this week at Memorial Coliseum, but the main topic wasn’t the Wildcats. The Kentucky coach was touched by a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner and his son taken at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville last Saturday at the Blue-White scrimmage. In the now viral photo, Michael McGuire is pictured with soot on his face and wearing a miner’s uniform with his 3-year-old son, Easton, by his side.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO