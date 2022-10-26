ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

03-06-18-24-27

(three, six, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $574,000

