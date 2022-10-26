Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry apologises for Keanu Reeves death jibe
Matthew Perry has apologised for his death jibe to Keanu Reeves. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, backtracked after it emerged he had written in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about celebrity drugs casualties: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Katy Perry says eyelid ‘mishap’ was a ‘party trick’
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 5, Meet Up With Brooke Shields & Daughters Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16, For Lunch: Photos
It was quite a Hollywood affair in the Big Apple on Friday, Oct. 28 as Bradley Cooper and Brooke Shields hung out together with their children. The A Star Is Born director brought along his adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, while the OG Calvin Klein model was accompanied by her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16.
Selena Gomez ‘didn’t know how to cope with bipolar disorder’
Selena Gomez deals with her bipolar disorder on a “day by day” basis. The 30-year-old pop star has opened up about her experience of living with the disorder – which causes extreme mood swings – in her new documentary, ‘My Mind and Me’. In...
