Wood River Junction, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 25th, the Dayville Fire Company was dispatched for a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 395 Northbound in the area of exit 41. While en route Quinebaug Valley Dispatch advised units that the occupant was entrapped with serious injuries. A KB ambulance was the first to arrive on the scene and verified the information given by the dispatcher, adding that they had a single-vehicle rollover accident in the middle of the Northbound lanes. A Lifestar medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable due to the weather.

KILLINGLY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO