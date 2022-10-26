Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Onalaska football remains undefeated, advances to Level 3 with 42-12 win over Medford
The Onalaska football team continued its run of dominance as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 42-12 victory over Medford on Friday night. They will host Rice Lake next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem advances to next round with win over Fox Valley Lutheran
#1 West Salem hosted #5 Fox Valley Lutheran in the 2nd level of the WIAA Football Playoffs. West Salem went into halftime with a 21-7 lead. After the break, Brett McConkey found Brennan Kennedy in the corner of the endzone to make it 28-7. West Salem went on to win...
news8000.com
Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final
The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
news8000.com
Prairie du Chien football keeps season alive, rolls past River Valley, 52-12
The Prairie du Chien football team rolled past River Valley on Friday night, 52-12, advancing to Level Three. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem volleyball advances to sectional final with 3-1 win over Platteville
#5 West Salem hosted #6 Platteville in the WIAA High School Volleyball Sectional Semi-Final. West Salem got the win in 4 sets. They’ll move on to face Bloomer in the Sectional Final on October 29. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
news8000.com
Tomah scores in extra time to knockout Holmen and advances to sectional final
#5 Tomah hosted #6 Holmen in the WIAA Boys Soccer Sectional Semi-Final. Regulation time wasn’t enough as the teams went to extra time tied at 0-0. Dane Vervoren scored in the 97th to give Tomah the lead, and that’s how it would end. Tomah advances to the sectional...
news8000.com
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3
The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Wisconsin football adds 2023 in-state walk-on Zack Mlsna
The Wisconsin Badgers land a commitment from a 2023 offensive lineman out of Cashton, Wisconsin.
news8000.com
Families invited to get festive at a ‘Luminary Walk’ in La Crescent
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — This event might just light up your world. The La Crescent Lions Club invites families–decked out in festive Halloween costumes–to a Luminary Walk on Saturday evening. The walk will start at 6 p.m. at the new Wagon Wheel Bridge in La Crescent...
news8000.com
David G. Moore
David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
Portion of South Ave in La Crosse to close for three days
The closed portion will be between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour route on WIS 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
news8000.com
Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
wizmnews.com
Six months after downtown restaurant fire, remains of basement still seen on 4th Street in La Crosse
A block of 4th Street in downtown La Crosse still has a gaping hole, six months after a large fire destroyed the India Curry House restaurant. The April 28th blaze started in the basement early in the morning, and spread throughout the building quickly. People living in apartments above the restaurant evacuated the building.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.
news8000.com
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
Comments / 0