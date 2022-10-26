ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westby, WI

Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final

The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
WESTBY, WI
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3

The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
CASHTON, WI
David G. Moore

David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
DAKOTA, MN
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident

42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
VIROQUA, WI
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
BANGOR, WI
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
LA CROSSE, WI
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
GALESVILLE, WI

