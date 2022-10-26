Read full article on original website
KXLY
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
KXLY
Selena Gomez ‘didn’t know how to cope with bipolar disorder’
Selena Gomez deals with her bipolar disorder on a “day by day” basis. The 30-year-old pop star has opened up about her experience of living with the disorder – which causes extreme mood swings – in her new documentary, ‘My Mind and Me’. In...
