Holmen, WI

news8000.com

Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final

The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
WESTBY, WI
news8000.com

Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3

The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
CASHTON, WI
news8000.com

David G. Moore

David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
DAKOTA, MN
news8000.com

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
WINONA, MN
nomadlawyer.org

La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
LA CROSSE, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
news8000.com

G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
GALESVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua man killed in rollover accident

42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

Brad Pfaff responds to Derrick Van Orden’s comments on Christianity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — During a recent campaign stop in Sparta, Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden said Leftists cannot be Christians. He said, “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”
SPARTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
LA CROSSE, WI

