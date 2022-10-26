Read full article on original website
Onalaska football remains undefeated, advances to Level 3 with 42-12 win over Medford
The Onalaska football team continued its run of dominance as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 42-12 victory over Medford on Friday night. They will host Rice Lake next Friday night.
West Salem advances to next round with win over Fox Valley Lutheran
#1 West Salem hosted #5 Fox Valley Lutheran in the 2nd level of the WIAA Football Playoffs. West Salem went into halftime with a 21-7 lead. After the break, Brett McConkey found Brennan Kennedy in the corner of the endzone to make it 28-7. West Salem went on to win...
Tomah scores in extra time to knockout Holmen and advances to sectional final
#5 Tomah hosted #6 Holmen in the WIAA Boys Soccer Sectional Semi-Final. Regulation time wasn't enough as the teams went to extra time tied at 0-0. Dane Vervoren scored in the 97th to give Tomah the lead, and that's how it would end. Tomah advances to the sectional...
Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final
The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
West Salem volleyball advances to sectional final with 3-1 win over Platteville
#5 West Salem hosted #6 Platteville in the WIAA High School Volleyball Sectional Semi-Final. West Salem got the win in 4 sets. They'll move on to face Bloomer in the Sectional Final on October 29.
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3
The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night.
David G. Moore
David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
Lun "Mike" Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
Families invited to get festive at a ‘Luminary Walk’ in La Crescent
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — This event might just light up your world. The La Crescent Lions Club invites families–decked out in festive Halloween costumes–to a Luminary Walk on Saturday evening. The walk will start at 6 p.m. at the new Wagon Wheel Bridge in La Crescent...
La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, "reimagined" store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. "Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T's Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Man rescued after falling off bike on Hixon Forest trail
Crews were able to make contact with him about halfway up the bluff on a bike trail. They used specialized equipment to get him down the bluff and carry him out.
Brad Pfaff responds to Derrick Van Orden’s comments on Christianity
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — During a recent campaign stop in Sparta, Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden said Leftists cannot be Christians. He said, “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
